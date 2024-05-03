U.S. Chamber Disappointed in Presidential Veto of Bipartisan Joint Employer Congressional Review Act

Washington, D.C. – Congress, on a bipartisan basis, passed the Congressional Review Act resolution to nullify the National Labor Relations Board’s (NLRB) joint employer final rule. The President today vetoed that action, and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President of the Employment Policy Division Glenn Spencer released the following statement in response:

“The Chamber is disappointed by the President’s veto of legislation overturning the NLRB’s joint employer rule. The joint employer rule is the latest example of the NLRB abandoning its role as neutral administrator of the law. In this instance, the NLRB’s effort to put the thumb on scale in favor of union bosses poses a significant threat to the survival of small businesses, particularly those operating under the franchise model. That is why we are thankful that a federal judge recently blocked the rule from taking effect.”

In March, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce obtained a major legal victory for American businesses, including franchises and contractors, employers, and workers after the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas vacated the NLRB joint employer rule. This led to the introduction of the measure to repeal the joint employer rule in the U.S. House under the Congressional Review Act. The measure passed on a bipartisan basis in the House in January and in the Senate in April.