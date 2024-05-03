3D archery range now open at Hidden Springs State Forest in Shelby County

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, May 3 - A 3D archery range is now available for public use at Hidden Springs State Forest near Strasburg in Shelby County thanks to assistance from students at Stewardson-Strasburg High School.





The archery range has 22 targets with more to come. It's available for use during normal park hours seven days a week. Hidden Springs has not had a 3D archery range for more than a decade. The range fell into disrepair and was closed due to lack of funding for repairs, then became overgrown.





In November 2023, students from Stewardson-Strasburg High School who are also youth ambassadors with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Shelbyville decided to pitch in and help, along with a teacher. They assisted staff with clearing lanes using hand tools; placed 25 signposts; removed old targets, limbs, and debris; and installed most of the new 3-D targets.





"It was like starting from scratch in a lot of ways. The layout was there, and we had been putting out a couple targets for people to go out and practice archery, but it wasn't anywhere near what it could be," said Hidden Springs Site Superintendent Duane Snow. "It was the students and their elbow grease that really made this project come to life."





Instead of shooting at paper targets, 3D archers shoot at foam three-dimensional animal-shaped targets, which are placed on a course. Hidden Springs used nearly $20,000 in Sustainability Funds to purchase the 3D targets and $5,000 in site funds to redo the trail.





Jennifer Barker, agriculture teacher and eco club sponsor at Stewardson-Strasburg High School, said the project has been a great opportunity for students to work with site staff to improve the archery course.





"With Hidden Springs being at our back door, our students have felt pride in knowing they were revitalizing the course and will be able to utilize it with their friends and family," Barker said. "It gives students and other bow hunters the opportunity to get in some preseason practice. The students have enjoyed seeing their progress on the project and are now getting the opportunity to practice on the course during the opening."





Hidden Springs State Forest consists of about 1,200 acres of land 10 miles southeast of Shelbyville. The name Hidden Springs was selected because of the property's seven known springs, which were used for drinking water by early settlers. Visitors to the site can enjoy camping, fishing, hunting, bird watching, hiking, and picnicking.





In 2023, Illinois state parks and historic sites attracted more than 40 million visitors. Admission is free at all Illinois state parks and historic sites.