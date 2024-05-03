I89 South by winooski bridge

tate of Vermont

I89 South near the Winooski bridge in Winooski is down one lane due to a multiple vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes, please drive carefully.

