Free Wheelchair Mission Appoints Medical Device Industry Leader to Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Free Wheelchair Mission, a faith-based, humanitarian, nonprofit organization that has distributed more than 1.4 million wheelchairs in 95 developing countries around the world, welcomes Ricardo Pérez Font to its board of directors.
Font brings over 30 years of experience leading businesses and teams in more than 50 countries worldwide. He was previously the Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at Invacare Corporation, one of the world’s leading wheelchair manufacturers and medical device companies. He serves as Head of Marketing, Business Unit Services, and Performances at BOBST, one of the world’s leading suppliers of printing and converting equipment.
“We are excited to welcome Ricardo Pérez Font to the board with his business expertise and experience in the medical device industry,” said David Hummelberg, chair of the organization’s board of directors. “We look forward to having him help us grow the impact and reach of Free Wheelchair Mission.”
Font is passionate about entrepreneurship and social impact, volunteering for various charitable causes and start-ups in different industries, and providing them with strategic advice and mentoring.
“It’s been a pleasure partnering with Ricardo over the past few years in his advisory capacity. We look forward to having his guidance as part of our board,” said Nuka Solomon, CEO of Free Wheelchair Mission.
Font holds an MBA from I.E.S.E., one of the top-ranked business schools in the world, and has studied at other prestigious institutions such as INSEAD, Harvard University, and Wharton Business School. He currently lives in Switzerland with his wife, Carmen, and their two children.
About Free Wheelchair Mission:
Over the past 23 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided more than 1.4 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 95 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, PhD, Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California, that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the charity provides renewed dignity, independence, and hope through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.
