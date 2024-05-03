Senator Brewster Announces Over $4M in School Safety & Security Grants for Allegheny County Schools  

Harrisburg, PA – May 3, 2024: Sen. Jim Brewster announced $4,099,529 in school and safety grants to improve safety, security, and mental health support for students and staff for schools in the 45th District.
The grants are awarded by the School Safety and Security Committee (SSSC) under the Pennsylvania Commission Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). Senator Brewster has been a member of the SSSC since its inception in 2018. The Committee was created within PCCD to help make schools safer places within this Commonwealth.
“I commend the tireless efforts from the members of the SSSC for fighting to secure these vital funds,” said Senator Brewster. “These grants will enable us to enhance the protection and well-being of our students and staff in Allegheny County schools.”
The following grants were awarded in the 45th Senatorial District:
- Baldwin-Whitehall SD – $201,258
- Brentwood Borough SD – $144,636
- Clairton City SD – $141,915
- Duquesne City SD – $141,365
- East Allegheny SD – $155,488
- Elizabeth Forward SD – $169,102
- Forbes Road CTC – $70,000
- Gateway SD – $184,665
- Keystone Oaks SD – $158,564
- McKeesport Area SD – $539,407
- McKeesport Area Tech Ctr – $70,00
- Plum Borough SD – $183,407
- Propel CS-East – $70,000
- Propel CS-Homestead – $70,000
- Propel CS-McKeesport – $70,000
- Propel CS-Pitcairn – $70,000
- South Allegheny SD – $154,185
- Spectrum CS – $70,000
- Steel Center for Career and Technical Education – $70,000
- Steel Valley SD – $155,318
- West Jefferson Hills SD – $181,331
- West Mifflin Area SD – $169,437
- Westinghouse Arts Academy CS – $70,000
- Woodland Hills SD – $199,451
- Young Scholars of Greater Allegheny CS – $520,000
- Young Scholars of Western Pennsylvania CS – $70,000
A total of $32.6M was awarded to 104 school entities across the Commonwealth. To learn more about the grants and to see a full list of those awarded at SSSC’s latest meeting, click here.
