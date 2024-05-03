Senator Brewster Announces Over $4M in School Safety & Security Grants for Allegheny County Schools  

Harrisburg, PA – May 3, 2024: Sen. Jim Brewster announced $4,099,529 in school and safety grants to improve safety, security, and mental health support for students and staff for schools in the 45th District.

The grants are awarded by the School Safety and Security Committee (SSSC) under the Pennsylvania Commission Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). Senator Brewster has been a member of the SSSC since its inception in 2018. The Committee was created within PCCD to help make schools safer places within this Commonwealth.

“I commend the tireless efforts from the members of the SSSC for fighting to secure these vital funds,” said Senator Brewster. “These grants will enable us to enhance the protection and well-being of our students and staff in Allegheny County schools.”

The following grants were awarded in the 45th Senatorial District:

Baldwin-Whitehall SD – $201,258

Brentwood Borough SD – $144,636

Clairton City SD – $141,915

Duquesne City SD – $141,365

East Allegheny SD – $155,488

Elizabeth Forward SD – $169,102

Forbes Road CTC – $70,000

Gateway SD – $184,665

Keystone Oaks SD – $158,564

McKeesport Area SD – $539,407

McKeesport Area Tech Ctr – $70,00

Plum Borough SD – $183,407

Propel CS-East – $70,000

Propel CS-Homestead – $70,000

Propel CS-McKeesport – $70,000

Propel CS-Pitcairn – $70,000

South Allegheny SD – $154,185

Spectrum CS – $70,000

Steel Center for Career and Technical Education – $70,000

Steel Valley SD – $155,318

West Jefferson Hills SD – $181,331

West Mifflin Area SD – $169,437

Westinghouse Arts Academy CS – $70,000

Woodland Hills SD – $199,451

Young Scholars of Greater Allegheny CS – $520,000

Young Scholars of Western Pennsylvania CS – $70,000

A total of $32.6M was awarded to 104 school entities across the Commonwealth. To learn more about the grants and to see a full list of those awarded at SSSC’s latest meeting, click here.

###