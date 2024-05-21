Senator Flynn, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, and Rep. Jim Haddock Announces LSA Fund Allocations for Community Projects

Luzerne County, PA – Tuesday May 21, 2024 – Senator Flynn alongside State Representatives are pleased to announce the allocation of Local Share Account (LSA) funds to support various community projects aimed at enhancing public safety, infrastructure, recreation, and more across multiple boroughs and townships. Senator Flynn, Representative Eddie Day Pashinski, and Representative Jim Haddock are pleased to announce the following projects that have been awarded funding in our district:

Avoca Borough

Purchase of a Vehicle for Avoca Borough Police Department: $66,139

Renovation of Little League Club House: $200,000

Dupont Borough

Improvements to Municipal Office Building: $134,945

Duryea Borough

Excelsior Hose Company #2 Volunteer Fire Department Renovation Project (Phase II): $300,000

PPE Purchase for Germania Volunteer Hose Company: $50,000

Purchase of New Backhoe Loader: $134,000

Hughestown Borough

Construction of pavilion and improvement of recreational facilities: $232,233

Purchase of vehicle for borough police equipment: $16,896

Jenkins Township

Spadi Park Improvements: $100,000

WVIA Public Media Parking Lot Update: $225,000

Security Cameras for Parks: $98,383

New Storage Building for Garbage Trucks: $192,224

Laflin Borough

Purchase of a trailer and backhoe: $18,873

Storm Water Restoration and replacement of deteriorated and antiquated storm water pipes: $226,972

Pittston City

Wayfinding Improvements: $66,511

Facade Improvement Grant Program: $200,000

Tomato Festival Site Improvements: $269,612

Plains Township

SimMan 3G Training Mannequins for Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center: $71,175

West Pittston Borough

Engineering Costs for Flood Control Levee Project: $400,000

Wilkes-Barre City

Irem Temple Restoration Project Renovations: $300,000

Exterior Renovations to Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre: $150,000

Luzerne County Historical Society’s Bishop Memorial Library Roof Replacement: $150,000

Mill Creek Brookside Levee System Rehabilitation: $400,000

New Restroom in Osterhout Free Library Children’s Wing: $131,000

Roof Replacement at Sherman Street Properties Business Center: $320,195

Bloxton Hotel Project Renovations on Public Square: $250,000

Emergency Response Equipment Upgrades at Wilkes University: $155,701

Wyoming Valley Art League Building Renovations at Circle Centre for the Arts: $200,000

Yatesville Borough

Purchase and Outfitting of a Municipal Vehicle: $87,426

These investments will significantly improve the quality of life for residents by enhancing public safety, updating critical infrastructure, and promoting community development. Luzerne County remains committed to supporting local initiatives that foster a safer, healthier, and more vibrant community.