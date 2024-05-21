Senator Flynn, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, and Rep. Jim Haddock Announces LSA Fund Allocations for Community Projects
Luzerne County, PA – Tuesday May 21, 2024 – Senator Flynn alongside State Representatives are pleased to announce the allocation of Local Share Account (LSA) funds to support various community projects aimed at enhancing public safety, infrastructure, recreation, and more across multiple boroughs and townships. Senator Flynn, Representative Eddie Day Pashinski, and Representative Jim Haddock are pleased to announce the following projects that have been awarded funding in our district:
Avoca Borough
Purchase of a Vehicle for Avoca Borough Police Department: $66,139
Renovation of Little League Club House: $200,000
Dupont Borough
Improvements to Municipal Office Building: $134,945
Duryea Borough
Excelsior Hose Company #2 Volunteer Fire Department Renovation Project (Phase II): $300,000
PPE Purchase for Germania Volunteer Hose Company: $50,000
Purchase of New Backhoe Loader: $134,000
Hughestown Borough
Construction of pavilion and improvement of recreational facilities: $232,233
Purchase of vehicle for borough police equipment: $16,896
Jenkins Township
Spadi Park Improvements: $100,000
WVIA Public Media Parking Lot Update: $225,000
Security Cameras for Parks: $98,383
New Storage Building for Garbage Trucks: $192,224
Laflin Borough
Purchase of a trailer and backhoe: $18,873
Storm Water Restoration and replacement of deteriorated and antiquated storm water pipes: $226,972
Pittston City
Wayfinding Improvements: $66,511
Facade Improvement Grant Program: $200,000
Tomato Festival Site Improvements: $269,612
Plains Township
SimMan 3G Training Mannequins for Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center: $71,175
West Pittston Borough
Engineering Costs for Flood Control Levee Project: $400,000
Wilkes-Barre City
Irem Temple Restoration Project Renovations: $300,000
Exterior Renovations to Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre: $150,000
Luzerne County Historical Society’s Bishop Memorial Library Roof Replacement: $150,000
Mill Creek Brookside Levee System Rehabilitation: $400,000
New Restroom in Osterhout Free Library Children’s Wing: $131,000
Roof Replacement at Sherman Street Properties Business Center: $320,195
Bloxton Hotel Project Renovations on Public Square: $250,000
Emergency Response Equipment Upgrades at Wilkes University: $155,701
Wyoming Valley Art League Building Renovations at Circle Centre for the Arts: $200,000
Yatesville Borough
Purchase and Outfitting of a Municipal Vehicle: $87,426
These investments will significantly improve the quality of life for residents by enhancing public safety, updating critical infrastructure, and promoting community development. Luzerne County remains committed to supporting local initiatives that foster a safer, healthier, and more vibrant community.