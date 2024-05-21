Sen. Miller Secures Funding for Midway Manor Community Association, Encourages Residents to Attend Their Community Day Tomorrow  

May 21, 2024 – Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) announced that he secured $50,000 for Midway Manor Community Association via funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Midway Manor Community Association is hosting a Neighbor to Neighbor: Business and Organization Fair in the Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley parking lot, located at 1302 N. Sherman St. in Allentown tomorrow, Wednesday, May 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. In cumulation with the fair, the organization will also be hosting a food drive with Meals on Wheels.

“Midway Manor Community Association has been a phenomenal resource for residents on the east side of Allentown for over 65 years,” said Miller. “I hope this funding will help them reach even more people in the community.’

David Tagg, president of the board at Midway Manor Community Association, said they will use the funding to update playground equipment, upgrade the snack stand with energy-efficient equipment, make repairs to the snack stand, purchase new uniforms and sports equipment for youth players and complete landscaping around the veterans’ garden and flagpole.

“We are extremely grateful to Sen. Miller for procuring this grant money for us and look forward to having him attend a future playground dedication,” said Tagg.

Sen. Miller plans to attend the Community Day tomorrow and encourages other residents to stop by, as there will be a variety of family-friendly events, home services, shopping and other public service entities.

“Take advantage of what your community has to offer, meet new neighbors and bring a shelf stable food donation, if that is something you can afford,” said Miller. “I am looking forward to spending a nice spring evening with fellow residents.”

###