Senator Flynn, Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, Rep. Kyle Donahue, and Rep. Kyle Mullins Announce LSA Fund allocations for Community Projects
Lackawanna County, PA – Tuesday May 21, 2024 – Senator Flynn alongside State Representatives are pleased to announce the allocation of Local Share Account (LSA) funds aimed at supporting a wide array of community projects. Senator Flynn, Representatives Bridget Kosierowski, Kyle Donahue, and Kyle Mullins are pleased to announce the following projects that have been proposed in our district:
Clarks Summit Borough
Purchase of Vehicle for the Police Department: $65,000
Dalton Borough
Purchase of a Heavy-Duty Pickup Truck for Dalton Borough Sewer Authority: $48,882
Dunmore Borough
Exterior Improvements to the Borough Building: $69,240
Lackawanna County
American Ukrainian Veterans Association of Lackawanna County (AUVALC): Purchase of Kitchen Equipment: $45,000
Connell Park Little League: Purchase of Equipment: $38,349
Eagle McClure Hose Company: Exterior Safety Improvements: $101,000
Fellowship House: Streetscape Improvements: $80,000
Holy Rosary Basketball Association: Roof Replacement Project: $100,000
Irish Boxing Club: Purchase of Boxing Equipment: $28,001
Moosic Redwings: Softball Field Improvements: $100,000
North Scranton Vikings: Field and concession Improvements: $50,000
Point Balance The Center: Renovation Project: $44,000
St. Anthony’s Memorial Park Association Inc.: Parking Lot and Paving improvements: $140,006
Victor Alfieri Literary Society: Roof Replacement: $107,022
West Scranton Jr. Invaders: Bathroom Facility Reconstruction: $60,000
Indraloka Animal Sanctuary Medical Barn: Construction of new barn $50,000
Scott Township
Scott Township Hose Company: Paving Driveway and Parking Lot: $100,000
K-9 Vehicle Purchase: $60,000
Scranton City
Beth Shalom Academy: Playground Construction: $100,000
The Underground Miners: Brooks Mine Restoration: $25,000
Green Ridge Little League: Field and Facility Revitalization: $50,000
North Scranton Little League Batting Cages Improvement: $50,000
Telespond Senior Services: Senior Advocacy Center Furnishings: $65,000
Tripp Park Miss-E League: Indoor Batting Cages Construction: $50,000
South Abington Township
Purchase of Municipal Support Vehicle: $50,000
Taylor Borough
Municipal Office Building Renovations: $195,501
These projects represent significant steps forward in enhancing public safety, infrastructure, and community services across Lackawanna County.