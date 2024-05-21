Senator Flynn, Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, Rep. Kyle Donahue, and Rep. Kyle Mullins Announce LSA Fund allocations for Community Projects

Lackawanna County, PA – Tuesday May 21, 2024 – Senator Flynn alongside State Representatives are pleased to announce the allocation of Local Share Account (LSA) funds aimed at supporting a wide array of community projects. Senator Flynn, Representatives Bridget Kosierowski, Kyle Donahue, and Kyle Mullins are pleased to announce the following projects that have been proposed in our district:

Clarks Summit Borough

Purchase of Vehicle for the Police Department: $65,000

Dalton Borough

Purchase of a Heavy-Duty Pickup Truck for Dalton Borough Sewer Authority: $48,882

Dunmore Borough

Exterior Improvements to the Borough Building: $69,240

Lackawanna County

American Ukrainian Veterans Association of Lackawanna County (AUVALC): Purchase of Kitchen Equipment: $45,000

Connell Park Little League: Purchase of Equipment: $38,349

Eagle McClure Hose Company: Exterior Safety Improvements: $101,000

Fellowship House: Streetscape Improvements: $80,000

Holy Rosary Basketball Association: Roof Replacement Project: $100,000

Irish Boxing Club: Purchase of Boxing Equipment: $28,001

Moosic Redwings: Softball Field Improvements: $100,000

North Scranton Vikings: Field and concession Improvements: $50,000

Point Balance The Center: Renovation Project: $44,000

St. Anthony’s Memorial Park Association Inc.: Parking Lot and Paving improvements: $140,006

Victor Alfieri Literary Society: Roof Replacement: $107,022

West Scranton Jr. Invaders: Bathroom Facility Reconstruction: $60,000

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary Medical Barn: Construction of new barn $50,000

Scott Township

Scott Township Hose Company: Paving Driveway and Parking Lot: $100,000

K-9 Vehicle Purchase: $60,000

Scranton City

Beth Shalom Academy: Playground Construction: $100,000

The Underground Miners: Brooks Mine Restoration: $25,000

Green Ridge Little League: Field and Facility Revitalization: $50,000

North Scranton Little League Batting Cages Improvement: $50,000

Telespond Senior Services: Senior Advocacy Center Furnishings: $65,000

Tripp Park Miss-E League: Indoor Batting Cages Construction: $50,000

South Abington Township

Purchase of Municipal Support Vehicle: $50,000

Taylor Borough

Municipal Office Building Renovations: $195,501

These projects represent significant steps forward in enhancing public safety, infrastructure, and community services across Lackawanna County.