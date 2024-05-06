Announcing AlmaLinux OS 9.4 with Support for Hardware Deprecated in RHEL 9.4
FORT MYERS, FLA., USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, a non-profit that stewards AlmaLinux OS, the forever-free, community-owned and governed, open source Enterprise Linux, today announced the release of AlmaLinux 9.4.
Matching release and software versions with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), AlmaLinux builds from the same sources as RHEL, promises complete compatibility with RHEL, and does so from freely available open source code. This makes it the only choice for anyone looking for a truly open source Enterprise Linux. AlmaLinux 9.4 is available to download via the over-350-device AlmaLinux mirror system, including pre-built ISOs, at https://mirrors.almalinux.org/isos.html.
“Releasing AlmaLinux 9.4 less than one week after the release of Red Hat 9.4 is a testament to the strength and depth of knowledge of the AlmaLinux community and its commitment to speed as well as stability,” said lead architect at AlmaLinux, Andrew Lukoshko. “We have the backing of companies and organizations that provide the infrastructure and fundamental understanding needed to deliver the enterprise Linux that our community needs.”
Introducing updates to enhance machine security and data protection, AlmaLinux 9.4 also provides improvements in web-console and system roles that automate additional operations and promote consistency in complex environments. Its new system roles enable the creation and management of logical volume manager (LVM) snapshots for improved data backup and recovery processes while its new features also aim to improve system availability and reliability, facilitate easier recovery operations, and enhance virtual machine snapshot capabilities in hybrid cloud environments.
“The release of 9.4 stands as the latest testament to AlmaLinux’s steadfast commitment to our community while maintaining the ever-improved performance, scalability and reliability,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “This is our second point release for AlmaLinux 9 since last year’s shift from copying Red Hat bit-for-bit, and we are starting to take advantage of our freedom.”
Renewing Support for Upstream Deprecated Hardware
With RHEL 9.4, Red Hat changed how they manage device drivers that are deprecated, disabled, or unmaintained, and also removed support for several older hardware devices. The way those devices are managed makes it easy for AlmaLinux to re-add support for those devices that the AlmaLinux community still needs. The release of AlmaLinux 9.4 marks a pivotal moment for any industry looking to keep hardware and human costs low by extending the life of still-good, but aging servers.
“This significant enhancement not only streamlines installation and updates for our clusters but also revitalizes older systems, particularly in VFX studios where legacy CPU rendering blades still play a vital role,” said Tristan Theroux, IT infrastructure & security director for SHED. “In the realm of VFX, where every resource counts, these trusted, resilient servers tackle less intensive tasks, allowing more powerful rendering servers to be reserved for more intensive projects. AlmaLinux 9.4 doesn't just bridge the gap between the past and present; it propels us toward a future where innovation knows no bounds.”
AlmaLinux 9.4 includes support for the following devices that were disabled upstream:
aacraid - Dell PERC2, 2/Si, 3/Si, 3/Di, Adaptec Advanced Raid Products, HP
NetRAID-4M, IBM ServeRAID & ICP SCSI
be2iscsi - Emulex OneConnectOpen-iSCSI for BladeEngine 2 and 3 adapters
hpsa - HP Smart Array Controller
lpfc - Emulex LightPulse Fibre Channel SCSI
megaraid_sas - Broadcom MegaRAID SAS
mlx4_core - Mellanox Gen2 and ConnectX-2 adapters
mpt3sas - LSI MPT Fusion SAS 3.0
mptsas - Fusion MPT SAS Host
qla2xxx - QLogic Fibre Channel HBA
qla4xxx - QLogic iSCSI HBA
For a complete list of hardware for which support was added in this release, see the
Extended hardware support section at: https://wiki.almalinux.org/release-notes/9.4.html#extended-hardware-support
While the above list is quite comprehensive, AlmaLinux welcomes hearing from a wider base of users at: https://almalinux.discourse.group/t/re-adding-support-for-older-hardware/3851
The full release notes for AlmaLinux 9.4 are available at: https://wiki.almalinux.org/release-notes/9.4.html
AlmaLinux 9.4 is available to download now at:
https://mirrors.almalinux.org/isos.html
Report bugs:
https://bugs.almalinux.org
AlmaLinux Wiki:
https://wiki.almalinux.org
AlmaLinux Chat:
https://chat.almalinux.org
About AlmaLinux OS
AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 350 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and the best replacement for CentOS Linux. It powers projects for globally recognized enterprises, educational institutions, governments, the U.S. defense sector, and scientific research institutions, as well as serving as the default choice for the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab, Python, and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org.
