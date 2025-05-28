AlmaLinux OS Foundation Announces Ongoing Platinum-Level Support from Cybertrust Japan

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit stewarding the forever-free, community-owned and governed, open-source enterprise Linux operating system AlmaLinux OS, today announced that Tokyo-based Cybertrust Japan Co., Ltd , a subsidiary of SB Technology Corp, has once again renewed its platinum sponsorship, providing valuable support for the foundation’s ongoing community growth initiatives.Since May 2023, Cybertrust Japan’s participation in the foundation has continued to deepen and expand, further demonstrating their strong commitment to AlmaLinux as a platinum sponsor. This past year, employees of Cybertrust Japan joined in on the development work of AlmaLinux OS, contributed to the AltArch SIG, the Marketing SIG, provided their expertise on the board, and continue to provide their insights into the overall technical direction.Hosted by the Japanese AlmaLinux Users group, which is headed by employees at Cybertrust Japan, the second AlmaLinux Day: Tokyo welcomed nearly 100 attendees on December 14, 2024. It featured insightful discussions with Cybertrust Japan and AlmaLinux OS Foundation members surrounding the OS’s future and included special presentations from the AlmaLinux Board Chair, SIG leaders, SoftBank Corp, Prime Strategy Co., Ltd.,Hewart Packard Japan, G.K., and DesigNET.“We are honored to continue our participation this year as a Platinum Sponsor Member of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation,” said Yuji Kitamura, President & CEO of Cybertrust Japan. “Through our involvement with the Japanese AlmaLinux Users group and contributions to initiatives such as the Certification SIG, we are actively promoting AlmaLinux adoption in Japan. By providing long-term support and sharing our expertise in secure open source software operations, we are committed to advancing the safe, reliable, and sustainable use of AlmaLinux as an enterprise-grade infrastructure together with the AlmaLinux OS Foundation.”AlmaLinux is currently supported by more than 35 sponsors providing everything from development and infrastructure support to financial resources. New sponsors are added regularly – and anyone interested in joining the foundation as a sponsor member is welcome to review the options on the website or reach out to the membership committee for more information.About Cybertrust Japan Co., Ltd.As Japan's first commercial certificate authority, Cybertrust Japan, with more than 200 employees, provides authentication and security services as well as Linux/OSS services for on-premise, cloud and embedded domains by applying MIRACLE LINUX kernel technology and open source software (OSS) knowledge. Combining these technologies and deep security expertise, the company also promotes services that support the reliability of customer services by proving the correctness of “people, tangible things and intangible things” for IoT and other cutting-edge fields. Cybertrust Japan is committed to realizing a safe and secure society with highly specialized and neutral technologies for IT infrastructure. Major Cybertrust Japan shareholders include SB Technologies, Hitachi and Secom. Visit www.cybertrust.co.jp About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

