AlmaLinux OS Foundation Chair To Speak at IGF Norway 2025

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that chair benny Vasquez is scheduled to participate in a round-table discussion during the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) in Norway, taking place June 23-27 at the NOVA Spektrum in Lillestrom, Norway.Established in 2006, the Internet Governance Forum is a global, multistakeholder platform hosted by the United Nations that facilitates discussions on public policy issues related to the internet. This year it will be one of the largest UN conferences ever organized in Norway with several thousand participants gathering to exchange knowledge, build cooperation, and jointly address important issues related to the development of the internet.From 9-10 a.m. on June 26 in WS Room 106, Hall C, Vasquez will participate in a session titled “Promoting Responsible Internet Practices in Infrastructure.” This session will explore a critical and often overlooked aspect of online responsibility – how to parse responsibility for harmful activity within the Internet infrastructure. It will also bring together experts to examine the roles and responsibilities of infrastructure actors in advancing responsible internet practices. Topics will include the complexities of notification systems, mitigation strategies, process automation, and the challenges of aligning policies across jurisdictions and industry sectors.Participants will gain an understanding of key challenges and gaps in promoting responsible internet practices at the infrastructure level, learn best practices for information sharing and coordination among stakeholders, supporting WSIS Action Line C5, and receive actionable recommendations for improving cross-sector collaboration on responsible Internet practices.With experience managing commercial and open source communities, developers, and high-performance teams at places such as LiquidWeb, cPanel, Progress, and most recently Microsoft, Vazques showcases a successful track record across product management and business strategy – serving as a leading voice in the world of community-driven software. To request a meeting with Vasquez, email hello@almalinux.org.For detailed information on IGF Norway 2025 visit: https://www.igf2025.no/ About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors, and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.