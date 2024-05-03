Submit Release
Senator Fontana Announces CCAC Awarded $150K for Scholarships

Pittsburgh – May 3, 2024 – Today, Senator Wayne Fontana announced that the Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC), located on the Northside, was awarded $150,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) for scholarships and programming for students with children.

“Many students are balancing their studies with other responsibilities such as caring for their children and this money will make that a bit easier,” said Sen. Fontana. “I am proud to support scholarships and programs like these that can make a real difference for people working to further their education.”

Under PDE’s Parent Pathways Grant Program, institutions of higher learning can use this competitive funding to:

  • Expand parent programming, resources, and supports or to implement parent programming, resources, and supports. Funding can be used, but is not limited to, wrap-around services for students, expansion of childcare facilities, staffing salary support for parent navigators, transportation supports, and other expansion of work already being accomplished on campus.
  • Fund scholarships covering tuition, fees, housing, meals, books, childcare, etc.
  • Provide stipends/emergency funding up to a maximum amount as determined by the institution.

In total, PDE awarded $1.7 million to 12 colleges and universities across the commonwealth. You can see the awards and learn more about Parent Pathways Grant Program here.

