Sen. Nick Miller Announces More than $1 Million in Funding for Public Interest Projects in Lehigh and Northampton Counties

May 21, 2024 – Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) has secured $1,031,412 in funding from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Local Share Accounts, he announced today.

This funding will go toward projects that improve the lives of local residents in Lehigh and Northampton counties.

“Investing in our communities is pivotal to their success,” said Miller. “These 12 projects will have a significant positive impact for many of our neighborhoods, as well as our fire, police and public works departments.”

In Lehigh County,

Catasauqua Borough was awarded $20,868 to replace approximately 2,244 old water meters.

Lehigh County was awarded $8,114 for a video wall project for its emergency operations facility located in the Allentown.

Lehigh County was awarded $72,583 to purchase radios for its emergency management center located in Allentown.

Whitehall Township was awarded $72,000 toward the purchase of a foam trailer to respond to fires that are not battled with water.

In Northampton County,

Bath Borough was awarded $189,970 toward the purchase of a new, larger dump truck.

Hanover Township was awarded $100,704 toward the construction of a multipurpose field house at First Responders Park, which will include handicapped restrooms to eliminate the need for portable ones, a concession area and storage facilities for equipment used by the township and organizations that use the park.

Lehigh Township was awarded $69,999 to update the police department’s computer systems.

Moore Township was awarded $18,523 for the purchase of a new speed alert trailer.

Bushkill Township was awarded $39,341 for a new LED sign for the Bushkill Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Moore Township was awarded $51,225 toward the purchase of two new police vehicles.

Northampton Borough will receive $80,000 toward the purchase of two new police vehicles to replace outdated ones.

Walnutport Borough will receive $308,085 toward the purchase of a multi-purpose utility vehicle for fire and rescue operations to update a nearly-30-year-old vehicle.

“Residents across the Lehigh Valley will see the impact of these projects on their daily lives,” said Miller. “I am eager to see these projects be completed.”

The Pennsylvania Race Horse Development and Gaming Act (Act 2004-71), as amended, provides for the distribution of gaming revenues through CFA to support projects in the public interest within the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. \