Fischer Identity Achieves Business Partner Status with The HESS Consortium
This partnership underscores our commitment to providing best-in-class IAM solutions tailored to the specific requirements of higher education institutions.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fischer Identity, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, is proud to announce its elevation to Coalition Contract Business Partner status with the Higher Education Systems & Services (HESS) organization.
The HESS Consortium is a collaborative community of higher education institutions to streamline procurement processes and leverage collective purchasing power. As a trusted provider of IAM solutions, Fischer Identity has been recognized for its commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction.
Achieving Business Partner status with the HESS Coalition Contract is a testament to Fischer Identity's dedication to serving the unique needs of higher education institutions. This partnership will enable Fischer Identity to further support colleges and universities in enhancing security, streamlining access control, and improving user experience across campus environments.
"We are honored to have achieved Business Partner status with the HESS Coalition Contract," said Charles Donnelly, VP of Field Operations at Fischer Identity. "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing best-in-class IAM solutions tailored to the specific requirements of higher education institutions."
As a Business Partner, Fischer Identity looks forward to collaborating closely with the HESS Consortium and its member institutions to drive innovation and excellence in identity and access management within the higher education sector.
