GWC Warranty Enhances and Expands VSC Coverage, Now Includes EV
EINPresswire.com/ -- GWC Warranty, an APCO Holdings brand, announces the launch of dealer- and consumer-friendly updates to their vehicle service contract. With industry research and market trends as a guide, GWC is even better positioned to help dealers drive results by offering the right F&I solutions to cover the modern driver. Notable updates to the product include adding coverage for electric vehicles (EVs), combining coverage for multiple vehicle types into one contract to streamline product presentation and sales for independent dealers, extending coverage terms, and more.
GWC is committed to forward-thinking coverage options that suit the independent dealer channel. As electric vehicles continue to gain prominence on the road and at auctions, more are entering the independent dealer inventory pipeline. EV VSC coverage is critical to provide buyers with options to cover repair costs, which can vary widely depending on make and model. GWC’s new product allows dealers to offer service contracts for EVs that include high-cost components like EV batteries. Plus, with Emergency Roadside Assistance, EV drivers can be towed to a charging station if the battery runs out mid-drive.
“Today’s dealers want more options, and we listened. Adding electric vehicle coverage is a gamechanger for independent dealers as more EVs enter this channel,” says Tony Wanderon, CEO of APCO Holdings.
Recognizing a growing need for a streamlined sales process, GWC puts coverage for Electric Vehicles, Medium Duty Trucks, Lifted Trucks, Canadian Vehicles with no Factory Warranty, Snowplows, and Commercial Vehicles all on one form with simplified pricing. It also gives consumers the chance to choose which substitute transportation option works best for them. While a vehicle is in the shop for a covered repair, consumers can be reimbursed for rideshare vehicles, taxis, and rental cars.
“We have improved our already robust product offerings to ensure dealerships can meet the needs of the modern consumer. This product enhancement illustrates GWC’s commitment to dealers,” says James Virgoe, SVP, Managing Partner at GWC Warranty.
To learn more about GWC, visit www.gwcwarranty.com.
About GWC
Since 1995, GWC has provided dealerships of all sizes with the right F&I solutions for used vehicles. Their products, training, and profit-building programs help dealers optimize every sale, with a best-in-class claims experience that helps strengthen dealer reputations. GWC Warranty is part of APCO Holdings, also home to the EasyCare, Relentless Dealer Services, and Crystal Fusion brands. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.
