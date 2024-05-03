Foster Care Awareness Month

There are more than 6,000 children in the Nebraska foster care system. The State Board of Education issued a resolution proclaiming May as Foster Care Awareness Month. The State Board wants to raise awareness of the work of the foster care system and the hard work of the students in the system. The State Board reaffirms its commitment to coordinating cross-agency data sharing and leadership in improving the education and lifetime outcomes of youth involved in the

foster care system.

Resolution to Proclaim Foster Care Awareness Month

Recognize Nebraska PK-12 Educators for Teacher Appreciation Month

Nebraska public and nonpublic PK-12 teachers and paraprofessionals have experienced extreme workplace challenges in the past three years. Nebraska depends on these educators to shape our future generations and each day more than 25,000 teachers impact the lives of 360,000 students. The State Board of Education recognizes Nebraska PK-12 educators for their commitment and dedication to their students, families, and the communities in which they serve by declaring May Teacher Appreciation Month.

Resolution to Proclaim Teacher Appreciation Month

Nebraska SMART Program

In May 2023, the State Board approved funding for Innovative Grant projects, including a

partnership with the Nebraska State College System to create a rural tutoring network, called

Nebraska SMART. Since that time, the NSCS system has hired a statewide and three local

coordinators, branded and deployed the rural tutoring program, and begun planning for expansion. The board heard from members of the Nebraska SMART team who shared highlights from first year of the program, provided insights and early evaluation, shared next steps, and answered questions about the program.

Nebraska SMART Program

Youth Tobacco Use and Prevention Education

Funding has been secured through the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to establish a full-time position dedicated to managing and coordinating youth tobacco prevention programs and resources. The program coordinator will play a pivotal role in the development and execution of grant activities, ensuring the fulfillment of all program goals and objectives. Additionally, this position will spearhead the implementation of various initiatives aimed at preventing youth tobacco use.

Early Childhood Programs

Board members approved a number of items that related to Early Childhood Education that will help with professional development, scholarships for providers, coaching for centers and workers, and salary assistance.

Early Learning Connection Training Coordination system

T.E.A.C.H Early Childhood Nebraska® Scholarship program

Early Childhood Coach Consultation

Child Care Wage$ Program

Early Childhood Education Program Grants

21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) Grant Program

Board members authorized funding recommendations for the federally-funded 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) Grant Program. The program currently provides afterschool programming at 143 sites serving K-12 students in 37 communities. These programs create an afterschool environment focused on three overarching goals: 1) improving overall student academic success, 2) increasing positive behavior and social interactions, and 3) increasing active and meaningful family and community engagement.

Nebraska 21st CCLC Grant Program

Grant Proposal List

Statewide Family Engagement Centers Grant

The National Center for Families Learning received a continuation grant from the US Department of

Education to fund the development and continued support of new and existing Statewide Family

Engagement Centers across Nebraska in collaboration with the NDE and the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

Statewide Family Engagement Centers

Aware Grants

The purpose of this contract is to enhance evidence-based intervention trainings, namely SSET (Skills for Social and Academic Success), Bounce Back, and CBITS (Cognitive Behavioral Intervention for Trauma in Schools), tailored to address the diverse needs of NE student population who require additional interventions. The target audience for these trainings encompasses a diverse range of individuals within school settings.

Aware Grant Amendment

School Safety and Security-Related Infrastructure Grants

Funding was approved for the School Safety and Security-Related Infrastructure Grants to provide funding for security-related infrastructure projects to school districts and to educational service units on behalf of schools.

The NDE had 217 applicants including 162 public and 55 nonpublic schools apply for a portion of the 10 million dollars in funds. Each application was reviewed by NDE staff with knowledge of

appropriate school safety strategies. 171 school districts were awarded funding.

School Safety and Security-Related Infrastructure Grants List

Approve Nonpublic schools

On an annual basis the State Board of Education approves operations for Nonpublic Schools. Private and parochial school systems may operate as approved schools by complying with the provisions of Rule 14. This set of requirements establishes minimum standards for the operation of nonpublic schools and supports the missions and goals of nonpublic education in Nebraska while insuring a level of quality and equality of educational opportunity.

Rule 14 Nonpublic Schools List