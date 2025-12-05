December 2025

Nebraska Teacher of the Year Final Report

The 2025 Nebraska Teacher of the Year Lindsey Wilson provided her final report to the board. Her year has been full of travel and speaking engagements including talks ranging from high schools and colleges across the state to trips to Washington D.C. and Space Camp. Lindsey will have one last trip to the College Football Playoff Championship with her fellow teachers of the year. The board thanked her for being a great representative of teachers in Nebraska.

Nebraska Leads Literacy Initiative

Deputy Commissioner Jane Stavem updated the board on recent literacy efforts. The Nebraska Leads Literacy Initiative is a comprehensive professional learning opportunity to strengthen literacy outcomes statewide. This initiative recognizes improvement in literacy is most powerful when it is intentionally led at every level—by superintendents who set direction and ensure coherence, district leaders who operationalize systems and supports, and school-based leaders who influence daily instructional practice.

Tax Equity And Educational Opportunities Support Act (TEEOSA) Information

Commissioner Brian Maher provided the board an update on a miscalculation on the TEEOSA formula. During a recent audit, a mistake in the calculations was discovered that resulted in the overpayment of more than $30 million to Omaha Public Schools. This error also means that many other districts that rely on equalization aid from the state received less than they should have. The NDE has worked to correct the error for the 2025/2026 TEEOSA calculation and for all future calculations. The correction to the TEEOSA calculation will reallocate funds to the appropriate districts in the 2026/2027 TEEOSA payments as directed by State Statute.

Interagency Agreement With the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS)

For more than 20 years the Assistive Technology Partnership (ATP) has collaborated with the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) through an interagency agreement to provide essential services for DHHS consumers on Medicaid Waivers. These services, which include assistive technology and home/vehicle modification assessments, recommendations, contractor procurement, and project oversight are vital in enabling individuals with disabilities to maintain independence and reside in their homes rather than a nursing facility. This partnership ensures a high standard of quality control and the provision of the most appropriate, cost-effective solutions.

Nebraska Department of Education Strategic Plan

The final draft of the Nebraska Department of Education strategic plan was approved by the State Board of Education. The development of the plan began in January 2025, with key input from the board at its February 2025 meeting, followed by input from citizens, students, clients, school leaders, and other partners.

Improvement Grant

Nebraska Statute requires the use of improvement grant funds for teacher recruitment and retention, improvement for schools and school districts, improvement in student performance in the subject areas of reading and mathematics, and other improvement areas identified by the state board. It also requires the purchase of a learning platform and creation of a centralized education records system for students under the jurisdiction of the juvenile court and the employment of registrars.

Board members approved a grant to Plasma Games to create a learning platform.

High-Quality IEP Development And Implementation Pilot Project

The NDE, Office of Special Education, issued a Request for Proposal to identify a qualified contractor to implement a multi-year, High-Quality IEP Development and Implementation Pilot Project. This initiative is designed to assist selected Nebraska school districts in building a holistic, scalable system that enhances the development and implementation of Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) through improved instructional practices and more effective delivery of specially

designed instruction (SDI). Board members voted to approve the development and implementation of a pilot project.

Veterans Education Management System Application And Database

The Veterans Education section of the NDE approves and monitors education programs which involve the utilization of G.I. Bill funds. The NDE currently uses a database to manage the work of this section; however, the database is currently not able to be supported. There have also been significant changes to the veterans education work at the federal level that mandated changing state processes and created uniform forms across all states. It is essential that the NDE replace this system to avoid a potential disruption of service to veterans and eligible participants in their utilization of education programs and benefits. Board members approved a contract with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Development for a new system.

21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) Statewide Evaluation

The 21st CCLC is a competitive grant program to support the establishment of community learning centers offering expanded learning opportunities afterschool and in the summer. The NDE is required to have a program evaluation system. Board members approved a contract to provide an evaluation system for 21st Century Community Learning Centers.

2026-2027 Standard College Admission Test

State law requires the state board to select a national assessment instrument that is also used as a standard college admission test which to be administered to students in the eleventh grade in every public high school in each school district. Board members approved ACT as the standard college admission test.

Assessment And Reporting Plan

The Assessment and Reporting Plan and Assessment Technical Report for 2025-2026 provides

information on: the categories of achievement, nationally normed referenced test, confidentiality of student information, technical reports, and national performance data.

State law requires the State Board to adopt a plan for an assessment and reporting system

annually, and submit that plan to the Governor, Clerk of the Legislature, and Chair of the Education

Committee.

Revision Of Rules 11, 20, 47, and 89

Board members voted on minor revisions involving approval of prekindergarten programs, educator preparation programs, Career Academy programs, and distance learning.

