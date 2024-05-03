Maine DOE Update – May 3, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) announced grants for 30 additional Maine schools to implement the Building Assets Reducing Risks (BARR) model to increase academic achievement, engagement, and student and staff wellbeing. These new grants build on the Maine DOE’s initial BARR investment last summer, with nearly 100 schools now implementing BARR across the state. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) ESEA team is pleased to provide FY25 Preliminary Allocations for all Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) title programs. Preliminary allocations for each title are located on the ESEA Federal Programs webpage. | More

In 2022, the Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), was awarded the Preschool Development Renewal Grant B-5. This three year, $8,000,000/year grant supports early care and educational programming for our youngest students. The Maine DOE, in collaboration with Maine DHHS, is exploring strategies to help support transitions from early childhood settings into kindergarten settings. | More

Maine’s biggest city is home to one of the largest school administrative units in the state, which offers seventeen different schools covering its large and diverse population, ten of which are elementary level. One of these elementary schools, Gerald E. Talbot Community School, sits in the northwest of the city and offers a unique model to serve its high-need population. | More

Jannet Harjula started her education journey as the owner of a local daycare more than 30 years ago. Like so many educators, Harjula found herself drawn back to education after selling her business. She started substitute teaching at St. George School. It wasn’t long before she transitioned to school nutrition, where she has been since 2014, first as a food service assistant and now as the food service director. | More

Karen Morin, a long-time resident of Kennebec County, has worked in crisis services, corrections, and risk reduction for the military. For a little over a year now, she’s been a Career Advancement and Navigation Specialist employed by the Adult Ed hub in Kennebec County. She is one of four “Career Navigators” funded by the Maine Jobs Recovery Plan (MJRP). | More

As IT Director, Dr. David Fournier leads a team of seven people in Regional School Unit (RSU) 71 in Belfast. Together, they manage all aspects of technology in the district, including everything from building and maintaining networks to laptop fleets and much more! | More

The Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCELA) awarded its 6th annual Claudette & John Brassil Distinguished Educator Award to Jennifer Babcock, a 25-year educator at John Bapst who currently teaches American Literature and Composition, British Literature and Composition, AP Literature and Composition, and Creative Writing. | More

Since 2018, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has adopted and piloted open-source instructional programs for early elementary grades based on the Boston Public School’s evidence-based Focus Curricula. Pre-K for ME was launched in 2019, K for ME was launched in 2021, and 1st Grade for ME was launched in 2023. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education invites you to attend the first two webinars in our “Inclusive Education Webinar Series,” presented by Dr. Kate Macleod, an innovative, inclusive educator, researcher, author, and assistant professor of special education at the University of Maine Farmington. | More

The School Nurse Summer Institute is an immersive multi-day in-person event that brings school nurses together biennially. The goal is to increase the knowledge and understanding of current research and evidence-based practices in school nursing, as well as increase awareness of resources available within the State of Maine. School nurses in attendance will leave feeling energized with the latest knowledge and renewed energy to support Maine students. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team is partnering with the Institute for Human Education to bring the Maine Solutionaries Project to educators interested in supporting students in applying their learning. | More

In July of 2023, Governor Mills signed LD 1315, Public Law 2023, Chapter 460, into law, beginning the revision process for Rule Chapter 41. Updates to Chapter 41 have been completed, adding the requirement that all public schools now offer naloxone education to secondary students in addition to CPR and AED training. | More

