Every Day Counts: SeDoMoCha Students Take Pride in Attendance

At SeDoMoCha Elementary School in RSU 68, showing up matters—and everyone takes notice. This year, students have taken an active role in making attendance a top priority. Each classroom tracks their daily attendance percentage and proudly posts it right outside of their classroom door for everyone to see.

Seventh-grade science teacher Mrs. Kendrah Fisher was one of the SeDoMoCha teachers who started integrating the taking of attendance into her morning routine at the beginning of the school year. Doing so allowed her students to take ownership of tracking attendance.

“They now do it for our class each morning without being prompted,” Fisher said. “Getting students invested in attendance has had a very positive impact by drawing attention to the importance of coming to school for my students.”



“It shows who comes to school and who takes accountability in coming to school, and it also teaches kids percentages,” eighth-grade student Kaydiense Nelson said about the effort. “It shows that kids want to be here to try to succeed and build a good school environment.”

What started as a simple idea has quickly become a source of pride and motivation throughout the school. The visible reminders spark friendly competition, celebrate consistency, and keep the importance of attendance front and center for students, staff, families, and visitors alike.

“My class has been so excited to celebrate when our whole class is here. We have a five-second dance party many mornings to celebrate that all of our friends are here. In addition, when a friend is gone, they show so much care and concern,” second-grade teacher Mrs. Abigail Ziegra said. “We send them love waves from our morning meeting and look forward to seeing them again soon.”

“Tracking attendance has helped to develop a larger sense of community among all students in our homeroom,” Fisher said. “My students recognize when their peers are absent, and I have observed them checking in on each other when they return to school. It makes all of my students feel like they matter and are a valuable member of our classroom because they know that they are noticed and missed when they are gone.”

The effort has been warmly received by the entire community, thanks to the dedication of teachers and students who understand that strong attendance leads to stronger learning and stronger connections. At SeDoMoCha, showing up truly makes a difference.

“Seeing our students and teachers take pride in positive daily attendance fosters a strong sense of community,” SeDoMoCha assistant principal Mrs. Davan Walker said. “It highlights the importance of learning each and every day.”

This story was submitted by SeDoMoCha Elementary School in RSU 68. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.