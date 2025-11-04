Governor’s AI Task Force Education Recommendations Prioritize Innovation, Safety, and Student Well-Being

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Learning Through Technology team is pleased to highlight recommendations of the Governor’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Task Force, as they guide the responsible and equitable use of AI in education. These recommendations reflect many of the same priorities that guide the Maine DOE’s ongoing work to support educators, protect students, and ensure that technology enhances, rather than replaces, meaningful human-centered learning experiences.

Central to both the Task Force’s recommendations and the Maine DOE’s mission is a commitment to safeguard student privacy, safety, and mental and social well-being, as schools navigate the opportunities and challenges of AI. The Maine DOE Learning Through Technology team believes that every conversation about innovation must also include clear guardrails that protect the whole child, ensuring that AI use in schools supports positive relationships, healthy digital habits, and environments where students feel secure, connected, and valued.

Equally important, the Task Force’s vision recognizes that responsible innovation depends on well-prepared educators and informed communities. Its recommendations, which include supporting early innovators, expanding professional learning, preparing new teachers, and ensuring that all students develop foundational AI literacy, align closely with the Maine DOE’s ongoing efforts to provide guidance, build statewide capacity, and strengthen understanding of emerging technologies through resources like the AI Guidance Toolkit, professional learning opportunities for educators, and broader technology support for schools.

The Maine DOE remains committed to helping school administrative units make informed, transparent decisions that prioritize student well-being and equity. With the Task Force’s recommendations as a guide, the Learning Through Technology team is energized to continue supporting Maine schools, as they explore AI. Through resources, professional learning, and collaborative opportunities, the team aims to help educators and leaders integrate AI in ways that enhance learning, protect student privacy and wellness, and prepare all students for a rapidly evolving digital world.

You may view the Maine Artificial Intelligence Task Force Report here.

If you would like to learn more about the AI Guidance Toolkit, access professional learning opportunities, or learn how Maine schools are implementing these recommendations, please contact the Maine DOE Learning Through Technology Team at doe-ltt@maine.gov.