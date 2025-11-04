Wabanaki Studies Resource Guide for Indigenous Heritage Month

As the new school year begins and Native American Heritage Month arrives, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites educators and communities to engage students in learning about the enduring presence, contributions, and rich cultures of the Wabanaki Nations, who have lived in the place we now call Maine for more than 13,000 years.

The Maine DOE Wabanaki Studies Indigenous Heritage Month Guide is now available to download and share from the Maine DOE website. Developed by the Maine DOE Wabanaki Studies Specialist, in collaboration with contracted Wabanaki advisors and educators, this guide offers practical tools to support meaningful, accurate, and engaging Wabanaki Studies instruction across grade levels.

The guide includes:

Adaptable, year-round curriculum for all grade levels.

Guidance and materials for teaching about Thanksgiving.

Links to online learning modules.

Printable bulletin board resources.

Micro-courses for continued learning and contact hours.

This work, informed and shaped by Wabanaki advisors and educators statewide, has been intentionally designed for use throughout the year. Effective Wabanaki Studies instruction reflects its interdisciplinary nature, connecting to existing units and helping students to make deeper meaning across content areas. Educators are encouraged to explore the full collection of resources and integrate Wabanaki Studies learning opportunities throughout the school year.

All resources are free to use and share across schools and educational programs. The Maine DOE welcomes examples of how Wabanaki Studies is being implemented, as this collective learning journey continues.

You may download the Wabanaki Studies Indigenous Heritage Month Guide here: Maine DOE Wabanaki Studies Indigenous Heritage Month Guide.

To learn more about Wabanaki Studies and ways to engage, please visit the Maine DOE Wabanaki Studies webpage, or contact Brianne Lolar, Maine DOE Wabanaki Studies Specialist, at brianne.lolar@maine.gov.