R&B Legends Loose Ends to Bring Timeless Hits to Atlanta in Highly Anticipated Concert
Presented by Promoter Extraordinaire Lynn 'LA' Adams King, the Legendary Loose Ends Set to Mesmerize Atlanta Audiences with Soulful Vibes
I am experiencing the journey of a lifetime. I realize now that all good things come together in God's timing.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally acclaimed R&B sensation Loose Ends, led by the captivating Jane Eugene, is set to grace Atlanta with a mesmerizing concert experience on May 30th at the prestigious ESSENCE VENUE located at 5439 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA 30349. This highly-anticipated event promises an unforgettable night of soulful vibes and timeless hits.
— Lynn 'LA' Adams King
Renowned concert promoter Lynn 'LA' Adams-King is spearheading this event, introducing a fresh perspective and a new vibe led by a woman to the Atlanta concert scene. With her expertise and passion for music, Lynn is dedicated to delivering an exceptional musical experience that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds.
Following the concert, attendees are invited to an exhilarating FREE AFTER PARTY to continue the celebration into the night. Tickets for the concert can be purchased on Eventbrite at FunkTheSouthSide.com, offering music enthusiasts the opportunity to secure their spot at this exclusive event.
Lynn 'LA' Adams King has recently partnered with Ricardo Kelly of the Kelly Family Distributors to enhance the guest experience at the concert. Through this collaboration, a selection of premium wines from the Kelly Family Distributors will be offered at Essence Venue, further elevating the ambiance and providing guests with an exclusive tasting experience. This partnership not only underscores Lynn's commitment to offering top-quality amenities but also highlights her dedication to creating memorable moments for all who enjoy the show.
Moreover, the proceeds from the concert will benefit the DreamBIG Angel Network, a registered 501c3 organization committed to supporting and empowering communities through various charitable initiatives.
Don't miss this chance to witness Loose Ends featuring Jane Eugene in a spectacular live performance on May 30th in Atlanta. Get your tickets now for a night filled with soulful melodies, positive energy, and charitable contributions!
For media inquiries or further information, please contact publicist:
Desirae L. Benson
About Lynn 'LA' Adams King
Lynn 'LA' Adams King is a dynamic figure known for her dedication to her community and achievements as an entrepreneur and activist. As the Executive Director of DreamBIG Angel Network and founder of DreamBIG Productions LLC, she has made a significant impact. Beginning her television career in Columbus, Ohio, she created "The LA! Live Show", addressing community issues and later bringing it to Atlanta with a new format. In the early 2000s, she pursued private investigation, becoming a reputable licensed investigator. In 2019, she founded DreamBIG Productions, focusing on TV and film production, leading to the successful launch of Studio 5.0 Atlanta. With multiple projects in the works, she continues to inspire others to reach their goals.
Desirae L. Benson
Desirae L. Benson Public Relations
+1 804-389-8877
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other