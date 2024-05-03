National HomeCorp announces affordable new homes now selling at Highland Place in Roxboro, North Carolina
National HomeCorp, "America's Affordable Builder," announces new affordable homes now selling at Highland Place in Roxboro, North Carolina
We are proud to offer these affordable new homes in historic Roxboro. Homebuyers will enjoy the variety of gathering places as well as the world-class amenities in nearby Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill.”ROXBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National HomeCorp, (NHC) “America’s Affordable Builder,” announced today that new affordable homes are now selling at Highland Place in Roxboro, North Carolina.
— Michael Bergman, president and co-founder for National HomeCorp.
Highland Place is an established community of single-family homes located near the heart of Roxboro. National HomeCorp’s newly built and affordable homes start in the $200s with sizes ranging from 1,202 to 2,001 square feet. NHC is offering five available floor plans of one-and-two-story homes featuring 3-4 bedrooms, 2-2.5 baths, and 1-car garages.
Homebuyers can choose from distinctive open and flexible floor plans. These contemporary and efficient designs present lofts and flex rooms, eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, Stainless steel appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.
“We are proud to offer these quality constructed, efficient, and affordable new homes in historic and thriving Roxboro. Homebuyers in Highland Place will enjoy the variety of gathering places as well as the world-class amenities, business and educational opportunities in the nearby Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill metro area,” said Michael Bergman, president and co-founder for National HomeCorp.
Historic Roxboro was incorporated in 1855 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Roxboro is 30 miles north of Durham and is an integral part of the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan area, famously known as the “Research Triangle” and home to high-tech companies and three major research universities of North Carolina State University, Duke University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The close-knit and picturesque town of Roxboro offers social, cultural, economic, healthcare, recreation and educational amenities in a cozy atmosphere of small-town living.
Highland Place is located at 120 Allie Clay Road. Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes by calling 888-320-8909 or by visiting nationalhomecorp.com .
About National HomeCorp:
As America’s Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit www.nationalhomecorp.com
