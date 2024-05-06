Red Stick Cannabis Street Fair Returns to Baton Rouge on May 18, 2024
The Red Stick Cannabis Street Fair Promises a Day of Education, Entertainment, and Impactful Advocacy.
Cannabis is medicine and our health intersects every part of life. With that in mind, this event is about building and helping the community at large with entertainment, education, and legal services.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The excitement is building as the Red Stick Cannabis Street Fair gears up for its second annual event, set to take place on May 18, 2024, at Galvez Plaza in Baton Rouge. This festival promises a day filled with education, entertainment, and community engagement centered around the exploration of marijuana’s health and wellness benefits.
— Jessica Potts
Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the Red Stick Cann Festival & Street Fair aims to foster a deeper understanding of marijuana’s potential to enhance overall well-being with Capitol Wellness Solutions as a proud contributing sponsor. From 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, attendees can immerse themselves in various activities and experiences tailored to inform, inspire, and entertain.
What to Expect:
• Educational Workshops & Seminars: Led by industry experts, these sessions will delve into the therapeutic properties of marijuana and its role in promoting holistic wellness.
• Inspiring Stories & Research: Discover the latest findings and personal testimonials highlighting the positive impact of marijuana on individuals and communities.
• Interactive Exhibits & Vendor Marketplace: Engage with exhibitors and vendors showcasing a diverse array of marijuana-related products, services, and initiatives.
• End Stigma Initiatives: Challenge misconceptions and stereotypes surrounding marijuana through advocacy and awareness-building efforts.
Highlights:
• Capitol Wellness Solutions Education: Learn about Louisiana’s medical marijuana program with the Capitol Wellness Solutions team. Their knowledgeable pharmacists will educate attendees on becoming patients, available products, and product benefits.
• Transformative Health Insights: Gain valuable insights from an industry leader, Rome Sherrod of the Transformative Health Center who will be on-site to share his expertise and experiences in the field of medical marijuana.
• Live Stage Performances and DJ Sets: Groove to the rhythm of live music and DJ mixes, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.
• Raffles, Games, and Free Legal Expungements: Attendees can participate in various activities and have the chance to win prizes while also benefiting from up to 20 free legal expungements.
• Discounted Medical Marijuana Card Processing: Take advantage of special on-site offers for processing medical marijuana cards, making access to treatment more convenient.
Special Offer:
The first 200 attendees will receive complimentary tickets by using the code “Capitolwellness.” Secure your spot now by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-stick-cann-street-fair-tickets-770108022827
Join us in celebrating the transformative potential of marijuana to enhance health, well-being, and community cohesion. Whether you’re a seasoned advocate or simply curious, the Red Stick Cannabis Street Fair welcomes you to join the conversation and experience the positive impact of marijuana firsthand. Visit our website to learn more: https://www.redstickcannstreetfair.com/
About Red Stick Cannabis Street Fair:
The Red Stick Cannabis Street Fair is an annual event dedicated to promoting education, awareness, and advocacy surrounding cannabis and its role in health and wellness. Through interactive experiences, informative sessions, and community engagement initiatives, the festival aims to empower individuals to make informed decisions about cannabis use while working to destigmatize its perception in society.
Jessica Potts
Red Stick Cannabis Street Fair
redstickcannstreetfair@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram