Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Waldo County

The State of Maine and FEMA have opened a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Waldo County. The DRC is a temporary facility established to help survivors recover from the severe storms and flooding from January 9-13. The location of the DRC is:

Former Superior Courthouse

137 Church Street

Belfast, ME 04915

The hours of operation for all centers are 9:00 am–5:00 pm, Monday-Saturday, closed Sundays.

Other DRCs currently open to assist survivors:

York County: Wells Fire Station, 585 N Berwick Rd, Wells, ME 04090

Hancock County: Moore Community Center, 125 State St, Ellsworth, ME 04605

Cumberland County: Old Orr’s Island Schoolhouse, 1594 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, ME 04066

Washington County: University of Maine, Torrey Building, 40 University Drive, Machias, ME 04654

DRCs provide disaster survivors with information from Maine state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

DRCs are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

It is not necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply. Survivors can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.