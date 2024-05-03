Maryland State Police Aviation Command Helps Motor Vehicle Crash Victim in Allegany County

May 3, 2024

(ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD) – The Maryland State Police Aviation Command today rescued a man injured from a motor vehicle rollover down an 80-foot embankment in Allegany County.

At approximately 6:50 a.m. on May 3, 2024, Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested to assist Allegany County Fire and EMS personnel with a motor vehicle accident with entrapment, over an embankment. Trooper 5, based out of the Cumberland Section, responded to the scene. While on scene, the crew of Trooper 5 was able to make contact with the patient and rescue crews. Based on patient condition, high-angle terrain and the extended extrication time, Trooper 5 was requested to perform an aerial rescue of the patient.

Trooper 5 was configured for a hoist and crew prepped for the mission. A Trooper/ Flight Paramedic was sent down the embankment to assess the patient, assist with patient care during the extrication, and package the patient into a “PEP Bag.” The pilots maneuvered the Augusta AW-139 helicopter into a steady 100-foot hover above the terrain and hoisted the patient and State Trooper/Paramedic into the aircraft. Once the patient was placed into the cabin, Trooper 5 transitioned into a medevac role and the adult patient was transported to UPMC Western Maryland, located in Cumberland, MD for treatment of injuries.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command staffs each helicopter with two pilots and two state trooper/medical clinicians. The MSPAC has served Maryland citizens since 1970 and operates a fleet of 10 AW-139 helicopters from seven bases throughout the State. Each aircraft provides coverage 24/7/365 to Maryland residents and visitors. The MSPAC missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security and disaster assessment. The success of the aerial rescues and all missions performed by the Aviation Command depends a great deal on monthly, quarterly, and annual proficiency training and is a cooperative effort with allied law enforcement, fire department, EMS agencies and our partners with the United States Coast Guard and the United States Park Police.

