Temporary Closure Scheduled on Interstate 190 in Rapid City

For Immediate Release: Wednesday May 1, 2024

Contact: Justin Smith, Project Engineer, 605-381-4035

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The second of four temporary closures of Interstate 190 and exit 57 in Rapid City is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 5 a.m. MT. The roadway will reopen on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 8 p.m. MT. The closure allows crews to complete the demolition of the Anamosa Street Bridge over I-190 and install traffic control for a two-way traffic configuration.

When the roadway is reopened, two-way traffic will be in place in the southbound lane of I-190. A signed detour route will be provided to motorists around the closure utilizing exit 55 (Deadwood Avenue), exit 61 (U.S. Highway 16B), and S.D. Highway 44 (Omaha Street).

This closure is part of an ongoing bridge replacement project that consists of mainline work on I-190 and replacement of the Anamosa Street Bridge.

The prime contractor on the $10.6 million project is Heavy Constructors, Inc. from Rapid City, SD. The project completion date is Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

Construction Project Page:

Find additional information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/anamosa-bridge-pcn065k.

