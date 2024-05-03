Step into the Future of CNC Automation with Harmoni Solutions, Inc. at Automate 2024

Harmoni provides next-gen CNC shop communications through interactive screens, RFID, and cameras Harmoni connects to your existing CNC machines and controls, connecting operators, data systems, and machines together. Harmoni Solutions, Inc. logo

Harmoni will showcase its CNC automation solution, which aims to boost efficiency and reduce errors through machine monitoring and RFID-based tracking.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harmoni Solutions, Inc., a leader in industrial automation solutions, is set to redefine CNC operations at the upcoming Automate 2024 in Chicago from May 6 to 9. The company will showcase its groundbreaking solution, engineered to bring unparalleled automation and efficiency to CNC machine shops.With key features like machine monitoring , automated program loading, and RFID-based employee and job identification , Harmoni offers a robust suite of tools designed to automate manual steps, provide safeguards against scrap and mistakes, and deliver next-generation shop communications. The result is a transformative solution that ensures accurate job costing and elevates operational efficiency.Automate has emerged as an epicenter for innovation and advancement in the automation and technology sectors. The annual event gathers industry professionals to explore the latest trends and solutions. Harmoni Solutions, Inc. has chosen to unveil its latest innovation at Automate 2024 to reach a broad and targeted audience of decision-makers and influencers in the CNC machine shop sector.The Harmoni appliance is designed with the unique challenges of CNC machine shops in mind. Key features include machine monitoring, work instructions , automated program loading, RFID-based employee and job identification, digital checksheets, and more. These features work together to deliver tangible benefits such as:– Accurate job costing– Automation of manual steps– Safeguards to help prevent scrap and mistakes– Next-generation shop communicationsThe goal of Harmoni is simple: to make CNC machine shop operations more efficient, cost-effective, and profitable.Harmoni Solutions, Inc. will be at Booth #3889 during Automate 2024. Attendees can expect to see live demonstrations of Harmoni in action and enjoy Q&A sessions with our team of experts.Adam Ellis, CEO of Harmoni Solutions, Inc., says, “We are thrilled to be at Automate 2024, showing how CNC machine shops can transform their operations with our powerful solution. We provide the tools no other solutions offer to make meaningful process improvements that will fall directly to your bottom line.”Media representatives are encouraged to schedule interviews with our team. All attendees are invited to visit our booth for an up-close look at how Harmoni is revolutionizing CNC machine shops.About Harmoni Solutions, Inc.Harmoni Solutions, Inc. is a leader in providing innovative task and data automation solutions for the machine shop and manufacturing sector. Committed to creating intelligent systems that transform CNC operations, Harmoni Solutions, Inc. gives machine shops the critical missing piece to tie together their data systems, CNC machines, and operators. To learn more, visit harmoni.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

