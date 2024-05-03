InventionHome® Inventor Creates Vibration Sensor for Child Car Seats to Prevent Children from Being Left in Hot Vehicles
Amy T. of Rocky River, OH is the creator of the Child Car Seat Safety Alarm, a reminder system for vehicles designed to prevent children from being accidentally left behind in the back seat. A weighted pad and sensor are attached to the car seat, detecting the child’s weight, and sounding an audible alert should the vehicle be deactivated, and the driver leaves the vehicle. The system is comprised of a vibration and weight sensor, a wireless transmitter, and an alert unit. The alert unit can be comprised of a key fob, a smartphone, or both in combination.
The vibration and weight sensor are installed on a child’s car seat, attached to the seat section via hook and loop fasteners. A child is placed on top of the weight sensor to engage the system. The alert system is activated once the vehicle is turned on, allowing the pad to detect the engine vibrations from the vehicle. Once the vehicle is turned off and the vibrations cease, the pad communicates with the key fob and smartphone to determine if the driver is within a threshold distance of the vehicle. Should the driver walk approximately 10’ away from the vehicle, the pad causes the key fob and smartphone to audibly alert the driver that a child is still in the back seat. Ultimately, the Child Car Seat Safety Alarm aims to minimize risk associated with traveling with children, ensuring a parent or guardian never leaves the child behind.
The market for devices that prevent children and pets from being left behind in a vehicle has gained significant attention and growth in recent years due to increased awareness of the dangers associated with hot car deaths. These devices, often referred to as child/pet reminder systems or car seat alarms, aim to prevent tragic incidents where children or pets are unintentionally left in hot cars. Government agencies and safety organizations have also focused on this issue, leading to discussions about potential regulations or guidelines for implementing reminder systems in vehicles. Regardless of how responsible a parent or guardian is, they are still human and make mistakes that can unfortunately cause serious injury and death if a child is left behind in a vehicle.
These markets have also seen innovative advancements in technology, leading to the development of more sophisticated and reliable reminder systems. These systems may use sensors, smartphone connectivity, or other innovative features to alert caregivers if a child or pet is left behind in a vehicle. The combination of weight and vibration sensors and a smartphone application utilized in the Child Car Seat Safety Alarm make it innovative and versatile, offering a product that would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.
Amy filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Child Car Seat Safety Alarm product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Child Car Seat Safety Alarm can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Companies interested in the Child Car Seat Safety Alarm can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
