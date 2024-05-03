Submit Release
Georgia Child Care Association Honors Early Education Provider Appreciation Day Following Signing by Governor Brian Kemp

State of Georgia signs proclamation to honor early education providers

We are honored to support the strong community of early education providers across our state and to recognize our essential classroom heroes who love and care for children every day.”
— GCCA Interim CEO Jaime Rechkemmer
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA), a 501c6 serving as a voice of Georgia’s licensed child care providers, is excited to announce it will celebrate Early Education Provider Appreciation Day on May 10 and Gov. Brian Kemp has signed the 2024 proclamation, honoring early education providers throughout the state of Georgia.

Early Education Provider Appreciation Day honors early childhood education teachers and directors who reflect high quality, affordable and accessible child care in the licensed early learning childcare industry. Georgia has over 3,200 licensed early childcare programs serving over 300,000 children. Our child care providers play a crucial role in nurturing and supporting the growth, development, and well-being of children during their formative years.

“I am ecstatic to announce our celebration of Early Education Provider Appreciation Day on May 10 with the prestigious GCCA Provider of the Year Award,” GCCA Interim CEO Jaime Rechkemmer said. “Having this holiday in the state of Georgia means everything to this organization. We are honored to support the strong community of early education providers across our state and to recognize our essential classroom heroes who love and care for children every day. We consider it a great privilege to lift up our GCCA members for their critical impact across our state."

GCCA’s mission is to enhance, support and promote quality in the licensed early learning child care industry, for its members and for the children of Georgia. GCCA demonstrates this through expanded professional development, targeted advocacy, public awareness, and partnerships with community leadership.

For more information, please visit georgiachildcare.org.

ABOUT
Founded in 1977, the Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA) is a 501c6 non-profit membership organization serving as the voice of Georgia’s licensed child care providers within the halls of government and within the broader community of early learning professionals. GCCA is the ONLY voice representing the unique business interests of licensed center owners, operators, and administrators.

Benjamin David
Rhythm Communications
+1 513-900-7128
email us here

