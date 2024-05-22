Pavé The Way® Jewelry Announces Collaboration with American Cancer Society
For over two decades, Pavé The Way® Jewelry and its parent line, Philanthropy Is Beautiful® Jewelry, have donated 100% of profit to the charity of the buyer's choice.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pavé The Way® Jewelry by Joan Hornig is thrilled to announce our collaboration with the American Cancer Society with the shared vision of ending cancer as we know it for everyone.
The partnership begins with a celebration of cancer survivors in June, National Cancer Survivor Month. For every purchase made on the PTWjewelry.com website using the code "ACS15" 100% of profit will be donated to support cancer research efforts. In addition, during each month going forward we will showcase a different Pavé The Way® Jewelry Empowerment Tool with its strong messaging on social media and the website. "Stronger Together" is the first piece selected to highlight the partnership with the American Cancer Society. However, donations to support cancer research are not limited to purchases of the monthly featured piece in Pavé The Way®'s campaign.
"For over two decades, Pavé The Way® Jewelry and its parent line, Philanthropy Is Beautiful® Jewelry, have donated 100% of profit to the charity designated by the customer. But this partnership initiative will take all undesignated choices by purchasers and funnel them to the American Cancer Society. Since Pavé The Way® Jewelry is about storytelling and creating meaningful impact through sales of fine jewelry, I am particularly excited to launch this month with our Empowerment Tools that message optimism and strength," comments Joan Hornig, Founder and Designer of the line. "Each month we will highlight a different jewelry piece to remind others that we can all share in supporting the efforts of the American Cancer Society. We will also provide a link to that piece and tag American Cancer Society on all social media posts to help educate those affected by cancer and to help direct those who want to get involved with the American Cancer Society's non-profit," continues Hornig.
Since its inception over 20 years ago, Pavé The Way® Jewelry and Philanthropy Is Beautiful® Jewelry by Joan Hornig have donated 100% of profit on every piece to the charity of the purchaser’s choice with donations totaling millions of dollars spread among more than 1,000 non-profits worldwide. Pavé The Way® Jewelry takes conscious consumerism to a new level by connecting changemakers to a broader story-telling platform with collections meant to inspire conversations of consequence while still celebrating their individual styles, passions, and advocacy. Pavé The Way® Jewelry is made of 100% recycled sterling silver and gold and ethically sourced diamonds and gemstones and is beautifully presented in sustainable packaging.
