The project FRESH UP YOUR LIFE promotes the enhancing of the body's immune defenses with European fruit and vegetables
EINPresswire.com/ -- As winter coats are thrown off and the vibrant hues of spring emerge, it's time to embrace a rejuvenating 'vitamin C strategy' for the body. Including European Fruits and Vegetables in the everyday diet helps achieve the average daily requirement of Vitamin C.
Vitamin C, an essential ally for facing spring at its best, has an antioxidant and anti-ageing effect on the body's cells. By neutralizing free radicals, it helps protect the skin from external factors such as air pollution or sunlight. It also promotes collagen synthesis, making the skin firmer and more elastic. The average daily requirement of vitamin C is 75 mg in adult men and 60 mg in women, a quota to be increased if one is pregnant or breastfeeding. Fruits and vegetables are primary sources for taking the right daily amounts of this ally. In fact, vitamin C is mainly contained in fresh foods: especially in certain fruits and vegetables such as kiwis, oranges, strawberries, tangerines, lemons, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, and peppers.
At 92.7 mg of vitamin C per 100 g of produce, almost double the vitamin C contained in an orange of the same weight, kiwis hold the record. The kiwi is also rich in dietary fiber, vitamin E, potassium, and various trace elements, which play a positive role in promoting gut health, controlling blood pressure, and improving cardiovascular function.
Blood oranges are also excellent sources of vitamin C, which is present in this variety in higher amounts than can generally be found in other oranges. This colorful fruit is not only rich in vitamin C, but also in cyanidin. The latter has been associated with anti-inflammatory properties, it seems to help reduce bad cholesterol and defend the health of the stomach and eyesight.
Also worth mentioning are apples with 7.5 mg of Vitamin C per 150 g of product. From a nutritional point of view, eating whole apples is a better choice than drinking their juice, as their micronutrients are mainly concentrated in the peel. Apples contain not only vitamin C, but also a large amount of water-soluble fiber - pectin - which helps reduce bad cholesterol levels in the blood and prevent cardiovascular diseases. The polyphenols in apples have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, strengthening the immune system and preventing chronic diseases. In addition, apples are rich in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and maintain heart health.
To fully enjoy the benefits of vitamin C and other micronutrients, these foods should be stored for no more than 3-4 days and eaten raw or undercooked.
Spring is the season of rebirth and vitality and an excellent opportunity to adjust diet and strengthen physique. Start filling up on European fruit and vegetables now!
News about Fresh Up Your Life and CSO Italy
The project Fresh Up Your Life aims to promote and inform about high-quality fruit and vegetables and is financed by CSO Italy and the European Union. The following Italian companies also participate in the project: Apofruit Italia, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine and Unacoa.
CSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.
Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.
