Squared Circle Retreats Announces Transformative Fitness Experience At The Pell In Newport, Rhode Island This Summer
Renowned Boxing Coach Ray Montalvo Joins Forces With Fitness Powerhouses for Innovative Retreat Set for August 22-25, 2024NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squared Circled Retreats (SCR), is thrilled to unveil its upcoming pop-up experience this summer, set against the picturesque backdrop of The Pell, a vibrant new boutique hotel located on Rhode Island’s historic Aquidneck Island. Embracing the essence of the "Squared Circle," the retreat is founded upon four pillars symbolizing the four corners of a boxing ring: Fitness, Nourishment, Recovery, and Boxing. This distinctive fitness retreat not only hones physical prowess but also imparts vital life skills such as resilience, self-confidence, and determination.
Nestled amidst the scenic beauty of Newport, RI, participants will immerse themselves in an unparalleled experience. Under the guidance of experienced coaches, among them renowned boxer and USA Boxing National Coach Ray Montalvo, as well as personal trainer, accomplished amateur boxer, and active Nike trainer Claire Prince, attendees will undergo professional boxing training aimed at enhancing technical skills and physical conditioning. This rigorous training not only improves strength, agility, and endurance but also fosters self-confidence, reduces stress, and enhances focus. Boxing drills will be conducted both outdoors to enjoy the natural splendor of local Newport destinations and within the rugged confines of Newport Boxfit studio, owned by the venerable boxing maestro, Jesse Macrea.
Complementing the boxing regimen, the program offers an array of fitness activities to augment overall physical fitness, flexibility, and balance. Participants will explore the breathtaking surroundings through endurance runs along the historic Bellevue Avenue, a path flanked by opulent mansions from the Gilded Age, the legendary Cliff Walk, the Ocean Drive route tracing Newport's southernmost reaches, and more. Moreover, the program places emphasis on recovery, utilizing modalities such as cold plunges to aid participants in recuperating from intense workouts, along with the mental wind-down of yoga. These practices promote relaxation, reduce inflammation, and facilitate restful sleep.
"We were so energized by our inaugural retreat in St. Barth, and we are thrilled to extend the opportunity to our community with a shorter program this summer," says Graham Jones, Co-Founder of SCR and owner of The Pell. "We believe this provides newcomers a glimpse into the transformative power of SCR."
Recognizing the pivotal role of nutrition in a healthy lifestyle, SCR ensures participants receive nourishing, locally inspired meals. Participants will enjoy vibrant, coastal-inspired meals prepared at The Pell’s signature full-service restaurant, The Helmway, led by Chef Will Wallbank. Additionally, they will savor a traditional New England beach cookout on the retreat's final evening. Meals can be customized to accommodate individual dietary restrictions and preferences, ensuring a wholesome culinary experience.
As part of the travel experience, attendees will have time to enjoy the local beaches, tour the Newport mansions, and more. Home base will be at The Pell, which recently unveiled a renovation boasting a modern bohemian design with influence from the coastal neighborhood in which it resides. The guestrooms and suites feature premium amenities and plush beds with 550-thread-count premium linens for a restored stay.
SCR Newport will take place August 22-25, 2024. To reserve a spot visit https://www.squared-circle-retreats.com/retreats/newport-retreat
Alexa Gould
FGPR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube