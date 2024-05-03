Former Delray Beach City Commissioner, Adam Frankel, Launches Campaign for Public Defender Seat in Palm Beach County
EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam Frankel, five-time elected Delray Beach City Commissioner and Legal Professional, has officially qualified for the office of Public Defender in Palm Beach County.
Frankel's legal career began in Palm Beach County where he served in the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office beginning in 1999. Following his role in the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office, Adam Frankel has practiced Criminal Defense Law in Palm Beach County for over 20 years, defending hundreds of clients in Palm Beach County. His early role provided him with a critical understanding of the challenges within the legal system and instilled a lasting dedication to defending the underrepresented.
Elected to the Delray Beach City Commission in 2009, Frankel was a driving force in local politics and legal circles, Adam was a pro-business City Commissioner, a strong supporter of the men and women in the Police and Fire Departments and an aggressive advocate for public safety. His participation as an original appointee to Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg's Sober House Task Force in 2016 further demonstrated his dedication to public service, specifically in combating the opioid crisis.
Adam Frankel became a Certified Public Pension Trustee (CPPT) in 2008 serving as Chairman/Trustee for the Delray Beach Police and Fire Pension Fund and currently serves as Board Trustee for the City of Delray Beach General Employees Retirement Fund Committee. Frankel also presently serves as a Board Member on the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council and has continuously stayed active in non-profit work in Palm Beach County for over twenty (20) years.
Support Adam Frankel’s campaign at: www.VoteFrankel.com
Jonathan Cooper
Frankel's legal career began in Palm Beach County where he served in the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office beginning in 1999. Following his role in the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office, Adam Frankel has practiced Criminal Defense Law in Palm Beach County for over 20 years, defending hundreds of clients in Palm Beach County. His early role provided him with a critical understanding of the challenges within the legal system and instilled a lasting dedication to defending the underrepresented.
Elected to the Delray Beach City Commission in 2009, Frankel was a driving force in local politics and legal circles, Adam was a pro-business City Commissioner, a strong supporter of the men and women in the Police and Fire Departments and an aggressive advocate for public safety. His participation as an original appointee to Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg's Sober House Task Force in 2016 further demonstrated his dedication to public service, specifically in combating the opioid crisis.
Adam Frankel became a Certified Public Pension Trustee (CPPT) in 2008 serving as Chairman/Trustee for the Delray Beach Police and Fire Pension Fund and currently serves as Board Trustee for the City of Delray Beach General Employees Retirement Fund Committee. Frankel also presently serves as a Board Member on the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council and has continuously stayed active in non-profit work in Palm Beach County for over twenty (20) years.
Support Adam Frankel’s campaign at: www.VoteFrankel.com
Jonathan Cooper
Cornerstone Solutions
email us here