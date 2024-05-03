Minister Ryan publishes draft plan identifying proposed areas off the south coast suitable for offshore wind projects

Upon its completion, the establishment of the South Coast DMAP will give effect to the decision by Government and the Oireachtas in 2023 that, as part of the new national plan-led regime for ORE, all post-Phase One offshore wind developments in Ireland will be located within maritime areas identified for this purpose by Government through the establishment of DMAPs. In doing so, it will provide a framework for the sustainable use of the State’s offshore wind resource and marine space through coordinated, coherent and transparent decision making in relation to ORE development. When consultation responses have been collated and incorporated, a final draft DMAP will be laid before both Houses of the Oireachtas. Both houses must approve the draft Plan and if they do, the Minister can then declare the Plan to be adopted. It then becomes a statutory spatial plan.