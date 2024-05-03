DigitalXForce & iTrustXForce Inks Alliance with Nozomi Networks to Boost Security Resilience
Our partnership combined with our cybersecurity expertise & Nozomi Networks' industry-leading technology, addresses the evolving cybersecurity challenges faced by industrial organizations.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigitalXForce & iTrustXForce Corporations have inked a new alliance today with Nozomi Networks in a strategic collaboration aimed at boosting security resilience.
— Mr Lalit Ahluwalia
Nozomi Networks, a leading provider of industrial cybersecurity and operational visibility solutions, and DigitalXForce, a premier cybersecurity consultancy firm, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing cybersecurity capabilities for industrial organizations worldwide.
As part of this partnership, DigitalXForce will leverage Nozomi Networks' innovative technology and expertise to provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions tailored to the unique needs of industrial clients. By integrating Nozomi Networks' solutions into its portfolio, DigitalXForce aims to deliver enhanced threat detection, monitoring, and response capabilities, thereby helping industrial organizations strengthen their defenses against cyber threats.
"We are excited to partner with DigitalXForce to bring advanced cybersecurity solutions to industrial organizations," said Chet Namboodri, Nozomi Networks Senior Vice President of Global Partner Sales and Development. "Together, we will empower industrial clients with the tools and expertise they need to protect critical infrastructure and operational technology environments."
DigitalXForce provides tailored “DigitalX” cybersecurity services that meets specific needs across industries. iTrustXForce is industry’s only service provider providing outcome-based & packaged cybersecurity & privacy services. According to Lalit Ahluwalia, the CEO of DigitalXForce & iTrustXForce, customers don’t have to pay a dime until outcomes are achieved.
“Forging this strategic partnership means a lot to us”, says Lalit Ahluwalia. Lalit went on to add, "Our partnership with Nozomi Networks marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver best-in-class cybersecurity services to our clients. By combining our cybersecurity expertise with Nozomi Networks' industry-leading technology, we are well-positioned to address the evolving cybersecurity challenges faced by industrial organizations."
About DigitalXForce: DigitalXForce is a mission-driven and unified SaaS Digital Trust platform that simplifies Cybersecurity and privacy through data-driven, real-time, continuous, and integrated Risk Management powered by automation. They enable the measurement of DigitalX Risks by assessing digital assets in integration with Security Tools to improve their security posture; automate security blueprint and security remediation, generate Plan and Board level metrics; and help companies get the most out of their DigitalX investment.
About iTrustXForce: iTRUSTXForce is a global DigitalX (Cybersecurity, Privacy & Digital Trust) Service provider. iTRUSTXForce offers end-to-end Outcome-based & Packaged DigitalX Services in “DigitalX-as-a-Service” and “Managed Services” format powered by proprietary iTRUST (Integrated | Tailored | Realtime & Risk Based | Unified | Secure-By-Design | Threat Based) framework and toolkits.
