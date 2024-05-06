Evolution Strategy Partners and Ethoscapes Win 2023 ACG Houston Deal of the Year Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolution Strategy Partners and Ethoscapes proudly announce their acceptance of the prestigious ACG Houston Deal of the Year Award (Business Services) for the acquisition of Champions Hydro-Lawn. The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Houston Deal of the Year Awards are known for spotlighting groundbreaking transactions and celebrating the dealmakers who successfully drive middle market growth and productive business relationships in the community.
The ACG Houston award winners were ranked by an independent panel of top business executives and finance professors. The nomination criteria encompassed transaction value range, industry specialization, transaction type, and qualitative insights into the deal's distinctive aspects. The winners were then recognized in front of their peers for their position as industry leaders and trailblazers in driving growth and excellence.
Stenning Schueppert, Managing Partner of Evolution Strategy Partners, expressed his gratitude and excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to receive this esteemed award as it validates our hard work and focus to deliver unparalleled value to our growing portfolio companies. Our partnership with Ethoscapes exemplifies the power of synergy in driving transformative outcomes in the business services sector, specifically the green space care and maintenance space.”
Manny González, CEO of Ethoscapes, echoed Schueppert's sentiments, saying, “Winning the ACG Houston Deal of the Year Award alongside Evolution Strategy Partners is a testament to our shared dedication to excellence and innovation. Together, we have leveraged our strengths and expertise to redefine standards and create impactful solutions for our family of businesses. This award reaffirms our commitment to driving positive change and delivering exceptional results.”
The 7th Annual ACG Houston Deal of the Year event was held at Houston Country Club on April 24, 2024.
Evolution proudly acknowledges its strategic partners who played a critical role in the successful execution of the Champions acquisition: Gemini Investors, Genesis Park, Morgan Lewis (Counsel), Enterprise Bank & Trust (Debt), and Gulfstar Group (Sell-side Advisor).
About Evolution Strategy Partners
Evolution Strategy Partners is a differentiated private equity firm with a unique approach to conducting business: It considers its portfolio companies as true partners, not purely investments. Evolution values and respects the people with whom they work and believes its value-added contributions are only beginning at initial transaction closing. They stay engaged and empower company leaders to accelerate the true potential of their businesses. Evolution’s primary focus is on entrepreneur-owned businesses, but it remains flexible to explore other opportunities where their knowledge and interests are aligned. Evolution targets industrial and commercial service businesses with under $75 million in revenue and has invested $125 million into those sectors in the last four years alone.
About Ethoscapes
Ethoscapes, one of the largest landscaping solutions providers in greater Houston, acquires and partners with leading green space businesses to help them sustain and grow in their markets. The company provides the business support operations, investment, and efficiencies to allow landscape care companies to focus on delivering exceptional service to their commercial, municipal, and residential landscaping maintenance, installation, and tree care clients. Its unique partnership model removes the operations bandwidth strain which inhibits the landscaping businesses’ stability and growth potential. Its family of landscaping businesses include Westco Ground Maintenance, Champions Hydro-Lawn, Houston Landscapes Unlimited, Outdoor Development and Tree60, which combined provides over 700 professionals for over 600 MUDs, HOAs, business parks, municipal parks, and leading corporate campuses.
Media Contacts
Stenning Schueppert
Managing Partner
Evolution Strategy Partners
stenning@evolutionstrategy.com
Manny Gonzalez
CEO
Ethoscapes
mgonzalez@ethoscapestx.com
