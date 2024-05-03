Minister Zizi Kodwa launches 10th edition of Africa Month celebration, 7 May

The National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Minister Zizi Kodwa in collaboration with the Free State Provincial Government invite the members of the media to the launch of 2024 Africa month celebration. This years’ Africa month launch will take place on Tuesday, 07 May 2024 at the Waaihoek Methodist Church, Bloemfontein in the Free State Province.

The 10th edition of Africa Month is celebrated under the theme: “Celebrating 30 Years of Freedom: Building a Better Africa and a Better World’’.

May marks Africa Month - a moment for the continent to pause, reflect, and celebrate our unique African identity and cultural expression.

This launch serves as a precursor for the Africa Day event celebrated annually to commemorate the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), founded on 25 May 1963.

The 2024 Africa Month launch programme will feature various activities which among others include indigenous food exhibitions, and a colourful street parade showcasing the continent’s unique cultural diversity through dance, large 3D costumes, acrobats, and an eclectic mix of African melodies.

Government will as part of the launch, unpack and outline a detailed month-long program of activities to be rolled-out nationwide during the month of May

Now on its 10th edition, this years’ Africa month celebration also coincides with South Africa also celebrating three decades milestone of the country’s constitutional democracy.

Africa Month Launch will unfold as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 07 May 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Waaihoek Methodist Church, Bloemfontein in the Free State Province.

