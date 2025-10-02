MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela conducts oversight visits at various construction sites, 2 Oct

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will this morning, Thursday, 02 October 2025, conduct oversight visits at key road construction sites including P122, K101, R82, K174, as well as the Sebokeng Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC).

The visits form part of the Department’s commitment to ensuring that infrastructure projects are implemented effectively and within set timelines.

The MEC will evaluate progress at the designated sites and engage with project teams to address challenges that may hinder timely completion.

The Department remains steadfast in its mandate to improve mobility and accessibility across the province while developing socio-economic infrastructure that enables residents to participate fully in economic and social activities.

Details of the visits are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 02 October 2025

Site 1: P122 Road construction site, Irene, Tshwane

Time: 10h00

Site 2: K101 Road, Midrand

Time: 11h00

Site 3: R82 Road, De Deur, Sedibeng

Time: 12h30

Site 4: K174 Road, Sedibeng

Time: 13h30

Site 5: Sebokeng DLTC

Time: 14h00

Enquiries:

Mr King Mthombeni

Cell: 071 400 0915

Ms Melitah Madiba

Head of Communications, Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport

Cell: 073 644 9935

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Spokesperson to the MEC

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA