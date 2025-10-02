MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela conducts oversight visits at various construction sites, 2 Oct
Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will this morning, Thursday, 02 October 2025, conduct oversight visits at key road construction sites including P122, K101, R82, K174, as well as the Sebokeng Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC).
The visits form part of the Department’s commitment to ensuring that infrastructure projects are implemented effectively and within set timelines.
The MEC will evaluate progress at the designated sites and engage with project teams to address challenges that may hinder timely completion.
The Department remains steadfast in its mandate to improve mobility and accessibility across the province while developing socio-economic infrastructure that enables residents to participate fully in economic and social activities.
Details of the visits are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 02 October 2025
Site 1: P122 Road construction site, Irene, Tshwane
Time: 10h00
Site 2: K101 Road, Midrand
Time: 11h00
Site 3: R82 Road, De Deur, Sedibeng
Time: 12h30
Site 4: K174 Road, Sedibeng
Time: 13h30
Site 5: Sebokeng DLTC
Time: 14h00
Enquiries:
Mr King Mthombeni
Cell: 071 400 0915
Ms Melitah Madiba
Head of Communications, Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport
Cell: 073 644 9935
E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
Mr Lesiba Mpya
Spokesperson to the MEC
Cell: 078 450 9841
E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
