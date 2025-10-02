Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,554 in the last 365 days.

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela conducts oversight visits at various construction sites, 2 Oct

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will this morning, Thursday, 02 October 2025, conduct oversight visits at key road construction sites including P122, K101, R82, K174, as well as the Sebokeng Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC).

The visits form part of the Department’s commitment to ensuring that infrastructure projects are implemented effectively and within set timelines.

The MEC will evaluate progress at the designated sites and engage with project teams to address challenges that may hinder timely completion.

The Department remains steadfast in its mandate to improve mobility and accessibility across the province while developing socio-economic infrastructure that enables residents to participate fully in economic and social activities.

Details of the visits are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 02 October 2025

Site 1: P122 Road construction site, Irene, Tshwane
Time: 10h00

Site 2: K101 Road, Midrand
Time: 11h00

Site 3: R82 Road, De Deur, Sedibeng
Time: 12h30

Site 4: K174 Road, Sedibeng
Time: 13h30

Site 5: Sebokeng DLTC
Time: 14h00

Enquiries:
Mr King Mthombeni
Cell: 071 400 0915

Ms Melitah Madiba
Head of Communications, Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport
Cell: 073 644 9935
E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

Mr Lesiba Mpya
Spokesperson to the MEC
Cell: 078 450 9841
E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela conducts oversight visits at various construction sites, 2 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more