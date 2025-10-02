President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Local Government Indaba 2025 Gala Dinner, 2 Oct
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 02 October 2025, deliver the keynote address at the 2025 Local Government Indaba Gala Dinner at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.
The Indaba aims to drive a turnaround for municipalities in South Africa.
The Indaba will gather delegates from across government, traditional leadership, business, academia, civil society and organised labour under the symbiotic commitment to revitalise municipalities and restore public confidence in local governance.
The Indaba takes place against the backdrop of recurrent poor municipal audit outcomes as documented by the Auditor-General of South Africa, which underscore the urgency of reform.
The Indaba has been conceptualised as a springboard for bold action in strengthening governance and accountability, while cultivating ethical leadership and effective oversight in municipal councils.
A highlight of the Indaba will be the Local Government Good Governance Awards, celebrating municipalities that exemplify best practices in governance and financial stewardship.
Members of the media are invited to cover the Indaba as follows:
Date: Thursday, 02 October 2025
Time: 18h00
Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand
Enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.