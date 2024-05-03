Neology 6C RFID Tolling Transponders Receive E-ZPass® Interagency Group Certification
NEOTAG 6C TRANSPONDERS PAIRED WITH IAG CERTIFIED TRI-PROTOCOL READER OFFER AGENCIES INTEROPERABILITYCARLSBAD, CALIF, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neology, a global transportation technology company that is partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility today announced it successfully passed all E-ZPass® testing requirements and received IAG certification of its 6C neoTag™ transponders for immediate availability to E-ZPass agencies.
neoTag RFID transponders, including windshield sticker tags, HOV 2 and HOV 3+ switchable tags, and external license plate tags, offer IAG Agencies a high-performing 6C tag option, developed, and tested in the United States. These tags are an attractive cost option for account holders – providing significant savings to both agencies and customers. Additionally, these tags are passive - requiring no batteries - making them a sustainable and earth-friendly option.
As part of the IAG Certification testing at Neology’s OmniAir Certified Test Track, the tags completed over 11,000 vehicle passes with 100% accuracy. Pairing these tags with Neology’s IAG Certified neoRead™ tri-protocol RFID reader, enables easy transition to 6C while assuring interoperability with all agency tag types across America.
“As our RFID transponders receive IAG E-ZPass certification, we reaffirm our commitment to providing our customers and the traveling public the highest standard of transponder quality and reliability,” says John Miller, Neology Vice President of Products and Technical Delivery. “This certification ensures our transponders will function seamlessly and accurately across multiple toll agencies, offering our motorists the assurance of consistent, reliable performance wherever they travel.”
“We appreciate that the IAG shares Neology’s mission to provide customers with cost effective, high performing services, offering choices and flexibility in meeting their mobility needs. We look forward to working with all members of the IAG to explore how our various IAG-certified RFID products can help their agencies reduce operating costs while protecting revenue,” said Steve Haddix, Neology Senior Vice President and General Manager North America.
About Interagency Group (IAG): The Interagency Group (IAG), also known as E-ZPass Group, is comprised of toll entities across 20 states that operate the extremely successful E-ZPass electronic toll collection program. It is the world leader in toll interoperability, with over 58 million E-ZPass® devices in circulation. For more information, visit www.e-zpassiag.com
