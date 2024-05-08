TTA Awarded Training Industry Top Leadership Companies Watch List 2024 for Seventh Consecutive Year
TTA announced that it has secured its position as a Watch List Leadership Company of 2024, according to Training Industry for the seventh consecutive year.
We're honored to be named a top leadership company for 7 consecutive years. We’re dedicated to empowering organizations by nurturing their leadership talent and driving organizational growth.”MARLBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TTA announced that it has secured its position as a Watch List Leadership Training Company of 2024, according to Training Industry, for the seventh consecutive year. For three decades, TTA has been a leading provider of leadership training across all industries from startups to Fortune 500 companies.
— Maria Melfa, President and CEO, TTA (The Training Associates)
Training Industry, a leading resource for corporate learning, produces the Top 20 report highlighting the best training services providers and technologies for organizations.
Selection to the 2024 Training Industry Top Leadership Training Companies lists was based on the following criteria:
-Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.
-Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the leadership training market.
-Client and customer representation.
-Business performance and growth.
Besides being a Watch List Leadership Training Company, TTA has received numerous awards including Top 20 Outsourcing Company (12 years), Top 20 Learning Services Company (2 years), Watch List Custom Content Development Company (7 years), and Top 20 IT and Technology Company (12 years), and has won numerous Brandon Hall awards along with their client partners for innovation.
“At TTA, we’re honored to be acknowledged as leaders in our industry for leadership development. We’re dedicated to empowering organizations by nurturing their leadership talent and driving organizational growth,” said Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA. “I would like to thank our exceptional TTA team and contractors for their unwavering dedication and commitment to delivering the best solutions for our clients.”
“The 2024 Leadership Training Watch List represents emerging and specialized leadership development companies that craft a unique experience for both their learners and their workplace,” said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc. “These companies elevate the learning journey by utilizing modalities and technologies such as coaching, instructor-led (virtual or in-person), simulations, assessment tools, microlearning modules, and more.”
About TTA – As an award-winning innovator, TTA is a recognized global leader for L&D talent and solutions. Organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 500 companies, rely on TTA’s agility to support their L&D initiatives of any size or scope across all training modalities. With thousands of on-demand, highly-qualified trainers and instructional designers, proficient in the latest technologies, business topics, and learning modalities, your organization can quickly and easily offer the learning and development programs you need to compete in today’s global economy. For more information about TTA, visit TheTrainingAssociates.com
About Training Industry, Inc. – TrainingIndustry.com spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies, and best practices within the training industry, and publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports covering many sectors of interest to the corporate training function. Our focus is on helping dedicated businesses and training professionals get the information, insight, and tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning.
Courtney Osborn
TTA (The Training Associates)
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube