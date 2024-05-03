Minister Mchunu commends progress made to address water challenges in KwaXimba, KwaZulu-Natal

Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, has expressed optimism on the work carried out in KwaXimba, within the eThekwini Metro in KwaZulu-Natal, to address water supply challenges.

This is following a commitment that was made by Minister Mchunu in February this year, to fast-track the implementation of bulk water projects that are mainly implemented by the Department of Water and Sanitation’s entity, uMngeni-uThukela Water, working alongside the provincial and local spheres of government.

Speaking during a community Imbizo held on Thursday, 02 May 2024, Minister Mchunu said that since his previous engagement with members of the KwaXimba community, there has been notable progress, despite some delays as a result of infrastructure vandalism.

“Since my previous interaction with you, we worked alongside the eThekwini Metro to fast-track the implementation of a package plant and associated infrastructure project to provide residents of KwaXimba, specifically the Mvini, Bhobhonono and Nonoti areas, with potable water,” said Minister Mchunu.

He added that the KwaXimba Package Plant and associated infrastructure Project comprises of an offtake from Nagle Aqueducts No. 01 and No. 02 with a 35m long 355mm diameter raw water pipeline, construction of a low lift pump station from the Nagle Aqueducts to the Package Plant as well as construction of a concrete slab to accommodate the 2 megalitres per day Package Plant, amongst others.

“The project will be completed in two phases, and these will see the supply of potable water to the Mvini area (Phase 1) and the supply of potable water to the Nonoti and Bhobhonono areas (Phase 2). Thus far, the decommissioning of the existing package plant from Mpofana (Mooi River) and transportation to the KwaXimba area is complete,” he said.

Minister Mchunu said that the installation and commissioning of the package plant is scheduled to be completed by May 2024. This intervention will ensure supply to the Mvini and Bhobhonono areas by the same month.

Meanwhile, Phase 2 of the project is on track to be completed by November 2024. This phase includes the installation of a 5 megalitres per day package plant, the construction of a potable water pump station, and the laying of a 7,500m long pipeline.

“When I came here in February, I was accused of politicking and of making empty promises. I have come back to assure you that my mandate is one, and that is to ensure water for all. Water is a source of life, and as a Minister appointed to ensure the provision of reliable and consistent water for all, politicking is the last thing I could ever do,” assured Minister Mchunu.

He further spoke firmly about the impact of infrastructure vandalism on water security, saying that the Department will not hesitate to take stringent measures to address the criminality. This is as parts of the KwaXimba Package Plant were found vandalized on the morning of 02 May 2024, before an oversight inspection of the Plant led by Minister Mchunu was undertaken on the day.

“It is very concerning that we live amongst people who do not want to see progress. Vandalism is a crime and anyone who commits it will be treated like the criminal that they are. uMngeni-uThukela Water has since opened a case with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and this is being investigated,” said Minister Mchunu.

Minister Mchunu said that the implementation of the KwaXimba Package Plant has had socio-economic benefits resulting in job creation for 10 locals for Phase 1 of the project, with a further 20 anticipated to be appointed. Phase 2 of the project will see a total of 40 local job opportunities created.

