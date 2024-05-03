SABESP – MATERIAL FACT
SÃO PAULO, SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, and in continuity with the Relevant Fact released on February 15, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the São Paulo City Council approved and the Mayor sanctioned Municipal Law No. 18,107 of May 02, 2024, that authorize the Municipal Executive Branch to enter into contracts through a regionalized arrangement, aiming to provide water and sewage services in the Municipality of São Paulo.
The Company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.
Municipal Law No. 18,107 of May 02, 2024 (portuguese only)
Contatos de RI
The Company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.
Municipal Law No. 18,107 of May 02, 2024 (portuguese only)
Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8679
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br