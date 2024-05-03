Maryland Senator is Transforming Constituent Service and Legislative Tracking with Creatio
Senator Jennings from Maryland leverages automation to improve operational efficiency and enhance service to constituents with Creatio no-code platformBOSTON, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, is pleased to announce that Senator Jennings’ office in Maryland is using Creatio for constituent service and legislative tracking.
Senator J.B. Jennings is an American politician who serves in the Maryland Senate. His long-time understanding of how to use IT to improve service in his community led him to implement Creatio to enhance his office's operations. With the assistance of Creatio's partner, Keen360, Senator Jennings' office successfully implemented its no-code CRM system in less than six weeks.
Jennings recognized that Creatio’s workflow automation capabilities would enable his office to actively track bills in their legislative journey, enabling automated notifications for constituents on the progress of bills they care about.
In addition, the system enhanced both the efficiency and effectiveness of casework and correspondence in the office, not least by allowing the rich web of relationships that prevail in the public sector to be represented (i.e., the legislative chamber, executive agencies, judicial offices, advocacy groups, local businesses, and constituents). Powered by Creatio’s no-code tools, the staff can now capture and respond to requests with greater speed, quality, and reliability than ever before.
About J.B. Jennings
Senator J.B. Jennings represents District 7 in Baltimore County and Harford County, serving the people of Maryland. In addition to his roles on the Finance Committee, Executive Nominations Committee, Rules Committee, Spending and Affordability Committee, and Minority Leader of the Senate, he is also the President and CEO of his own cyber-intelligence company.
About Keen360
Keen360 is a specialized consultancy that helps clients to improv performance of their customer-facing or citizen-facing operations by providing advisory, integration, and support services.
