Creatio Further Expands in Germany, Partners with Mate iT GmbH

The new partnership is aimed at helping more businesses automate their workflows and CRM with no-code

BOSTON, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Mate iT GmbH. Mate iT GmbH is a leading technology company specializing in delivering custom IT solutions and services for businesses across various industries. By joining forces companies will amplify their expertise and cutting-edge technologies to support more organizations in Germany on their digital transformation journey.

"This partnership with Creatio marks a significant milestone in our strategy to support businesses in digitizing their processes. By combining our industry-specific expertise with Creatio's powerful no-code platform we can now offer our clients even more efficient and flexible solutions," said Matthias Grdan, CEO, of Mate iT GmbH.

Creatio provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that, in Creatio’s opinion, establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.

"We are delighted to welcome a strong partner Mate iT GmbH on board. Together, we share a mission of redefining the way businesses automate their workflows and CRM. Thanks to this partnership, we will be able to deliver an unmatched value to customers and propel their growth," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.

About Mate iT GmbH

Located in Villingen-Schwenningen (Black Forest), Mate iT GmbH is a leading technology company specializing in delivering custom IT solutions and services for businesses across various industries. With a team of seasoned IT professionals and a strong commitment to customer service and technological innovation, Mate iT GmbH assists its clients in enhancing their digital efficiency and maintaining competitiveness.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

