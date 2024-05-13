Creatio’s Partner Reddytec Unveils the FinFlow App to Further Enhance Workflow Efficiency
The FinFlow app helps businesses manage all core processes on a single platform, saving resources and increasing profitabilityBOSTON, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partner Reddytec released its FinFlow app, now available on the Creatio Marketplace. FinFlow helps businesses manage all core processes on a single platform. It simplifies project management, finance, and business development and is designed to streamline operations and drive profitability. The app is built on Creatio’s no-code platform and offers unparalleled customization to meet the unique needs of every business.
Reddytec is a Swiss company specializing in IT Consulting around Enterprise Service Management. Since joining the Creatio channel network, Reddytec has consistently demonstrated expertise and commitment in implementing streamlined, efficient solutions for clients.
Reddytec built FinFlow to address the daunting daily tasks most organizations face today such as managing disparate systems, billing, and project profitability. The app seamlessly integrates with existing workflows, empowering businesses to operate more efficiently and profitably.
Here are the key use cases that FinFlow covers:
Task Management: FinFlow provides a comprehensive 360-degree view of projects, including project owner, resources, revenue, services, and task details. Teams can easily collaborate and monitor progress, ensuring projects stay on schedule and within budget.
Billing Automation: FinFlow automates bill generation and delivery based on customizable parameters, ensuring accuracy and efficiency.
Project Profit and Loss Tracking: Gain real-time insights into project profitability with FinFlow's robust tracking capabilities. Monitor expenses, revenue, and margins to optimize resource allocation and decision-making.
In the next release, FinFlow will introduce the following functionality:
Financial Management: Automate salary calculations, streamline financial reporting, and enhance expense control measures.
HR Section: Detailed team profiles, ready-made onboarding workflows, and centralized vacation and event calendars for seamless team management.
FinFlow is the key solution for optimizing processes, saving resources, and increasing profitability.
To learn more about the application, go to https://marketplace.creatio.com/app/finflow-creatio.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
