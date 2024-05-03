Bauer Media receives eight nominations in the PPA Awards

Individuals and teams across Bauer UK Publishing have secured eight shortlist nominations for the prestigious PPA Awards 2024.

The awards’ 27 categories recognise innovation and outstanding work in the industry, from highly respected editors, world-class writers, marketing experts and commercial stars, to the designs, digital products, creativity, and events that bring brands to life.

The full list of Bauer nominations includes:

Commercial Partnership of the Year – Consumer: Very Joyful Style Jump Start (heat, Closer and Grazia)

This campaign focused on reigniting readers’ love of fashion by highlighting the positive impact it can have on their mood and lives. Read more about how heat, Closer and Grazia helped online retailer Very connect with readers through relevant, inspirational and stylish content.

Cover of the Year: Empire

Empire magazine launched its first ever glow-in-the-dark cover to celebrate the release of Sony’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Read more here about the two exclusive covers produced.

Designer of the Year: Carolyn Roberts (Grazia), Chris Lupton (Empire)

For a third year running, Carolyn Roberts, Creative Director of Grazia has been shortlisted for her continued outstanding contributions.

Empire’s Creative Director Chris Lupton is shortlisted for his distinctive work in bringing to life the essence and personality of the brand.

Diversity and Inclusion Award: Championing Diversity in Leadership Recruitment

Acknowledging a lack of representation from ethnic minorities, Bauer Media embarked on a journey to reimagine its recruitment strategies from the ground up. Read more about Bauer’s Diversity & Inclusion commitments here.

Editor of the Year – Consumer Media: Hattie Brett (Grazia)

Hattie Brett is shortlisted for a third consecutive year in recognition for her consistent brilliance leading Grazia.

Innovation of the Year: Grazia CASA

Grazia launched its all-new interiors special in response to the continued fervour surrounding homewares and interior design. Read more about it here.

Sustainability Initiative of the Year: Earth Month 2023

Following the success of Earth Month in 2022, Bauer Media dedicated a month-long programme to highlight the importance of sustainability and to drive action aligned with the Bauer Sustainability Pledges.

Helen Morris, Co-CEO of UK Publishing comments: “Congratulations to all the teams and individuals recognised on the shortlist. It highlights the amazing dedication of our teams and our people to push boundaries, champion positive change and create relevant, engaging content born from a collective passion for innovation and excellence.”

The winners will be announced on 26 June during the awards ceremony at City Central at the HAC.

