FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ACTION THRILLER “DAY LABOR”

Action Thriller About a Latino-American Veteran Stuck in a Survival Game Sets Digital Debut for North American VOD Platforms and DVD on May 3, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has released the action thriller feature DAY LABOR, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on May 3, 2024.

In DAY LABOR a regular day turns into a deadly game of survival when a Latino American veteran who seeks work as a day laborer in order to keep his family afloat, is mistakenly dropped off at a private ranch in El Paso, Texas to be hunted for sport.

DAY LABOR was written by Sean Crayne and Brian Frank Visciglia and directed by R. Ellis Frazier. DAY LABOR was produced by Ojan Missaghi and David Wachs, with Solmaz Kermani as executive producer. DAY LABOR features an ensemble cast that includes Amy Johnston (‘Kathrine Knight’), Danny Arroyo (‘Derrick Manning’), Roberto Sanchez (‘Manny Navarro’), Louis Mandylor (‘Sheriff Jason Paterson’), Corin Nemec (‘Floyd Bernard’), Gary Cairns (‘Lucas Bernard’), Chris Ashworth (‘Chris Bernard’), and Kevin Gage (‘Travis Bernard’).

“Making DAY LABOR was a team effort from start to finish,” said filmmaker R. Ellis Frazier. “From the vision of our cast and crew, everyone put so much heart into bringing this movie to life, and we can’t wait for people to discover this action thriller.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire DAY LABOR directly with Odyssey Motion Pictures.

