Join HSRC for Their 50th Anniversary Block Party Celebration on May 10

This is a press release from the Humboldt Senior Resource Center:

Humboldt Senior Resource Center (HSRC) invites all of our community members and neighbors to join us on Friday, May 10 for our 50th Anniversary Block Party Celebration.

HSRC was founded in Eureka in 1974 as a small information and referral service for seniors at a time when services for older adults in Humboldt County were almost nonexistent. Today, HSRC is proud to offer numerous programs and services that support healthy aging and help older adults be as independent as possible.

Please celebrate our successes with us! The Block Party Celebration will take place at 1910 California Street in Eureka from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be food, music by Blue Rhythm Revue, fun and more. This event is free. Call 707-443-9747 for more information.